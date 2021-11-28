Volodin told which laws will come into force in December – RBC

Photo: Igor Ivanko / AGN “Moscow”



On December 1, laws on pre-trial blocking of sites with advertising of financial pyramids, on free access to socially significant sites and on liability for the lack of labeling of goods come into force. This was announced by the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel.

So, from the beginning of next month, it will be allowed, even before the trial, to block sites advertising pyramid schemes that have similar domain names, design or content with real financial institutions.

Another law concerns free access to the websites of government agencies, state extra-budgetary funds, the State Service portal and other socially significant websites, which will be determined by a special government commission.

In addition, administrative liability is introduced for violation of the requirements for mandatory labeling of products, including medicines, and criminal liability is provided for the production, purchase, storage, transportation or sale of goods with fake labeling – up to three years in prison.

