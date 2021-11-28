Volodin told which laws will come into force in December – RBC

Photo: Igor Ivanko / AGN “Moscow”
On December 1, laws on pre-trial blocking of sites with advertising of financial pyramids, on free access to socially significant sites and on liability for the lack of labeling of goods come into force. This was announced by the Chairman of the State Duma Viacheslav Volodin in his Telegram channel.
- So, from the beginning of next month, it will be allowed, even before the trial, to block sites advertising pyramid schemes that have similar domain names, design or content with real financial institutions.
- Another law concerns free access to the websites of government agencies, state extra-budgetary funds, the State Service portal and other socially significant websites, which will be determined by a special government commission.
- In addition, administrative liability is introduced for violation of the requirements for mandatory labeling of products, including medicines, and criminal liability is provided for the production, purchase, storage, transportation or sale of goods with fake labeling – up to three years in prison.
- Volodin also recalled the law on fingerprinting and medical certification for foreigners coming to Russia. We are talking about those foreign citizens who enter the country for more than 90 days. This law will come into force on December 29.
- The speaker of the State Duma said that from December 30, banks will not be able to include in the loan agreement conditions that oblige the borrower to have a minimum balance on the account to pay off the next payment. Also, from December 30, the lender will be prohibited from affixing consent to the loan terms for the borrower without his signature.
- At the end of December, a law will come into force that it is possible to register acts of civil status in any registry office. Also, Russia will begin to take measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions, including state accounting, setting targets and supporting activities to reduce them.