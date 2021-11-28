“Washington is not ready for a war for Ukraine. He doesn’t need her “

Javelin and Stinger for Kiev

The White House does not rule out the likelihood of sending military advisers and weapons to Ukraine in connection with the “build-up of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border,” CNN reported, citing “competent interlocutors” close to the Pentagon. According to the channel, assistance may include sending Javelin anti-tank missile systems (ATGM) to the country.

The Javelin is a weapon produced by the Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin joint venture that can be fired from the shoulder and mounted on tracked, wheeled or amphibious vehicles. Raytheon is responsible for the Command Launch Unit (CLU), electronic missile guidance unit, system software, and systems engineering management. Lockheed Martin is responsible for the missiles themselves, design and assembly.

It is known that these ATGMs were widely used by the American army in Afghanistan and Iraq to carry out combat missions.

Moreover, it was also about the sending of portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) FIM-92 Stinger to Ukraine. Given that, according to the Voenny Obozrevatel Telegram channel, there are “enough” such MANPADS in the republic.

In addition, American officials are negotiating with European partners on the development of another package of restrictions on Russia if Moscow decides to invade Ukraine, added the interlocutors of the CNN channel.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki declined to comment on these media reports or “announce anything.”

Earlier, the US Military Times published an interview with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General Kirill Budanov. He argued that the Russian side has concentrated more than 92,000 troops around his country’s borders and that “it is preparing for an attack in late January or early February.”

Such an attack is likely to include air strikes, artillery and tank attacks, followed by air assault in the east, amphibious landings in Odessa and Mariupol, and a smaller invasion through neighboring Belarus, the Ukrainian brigadier general suggested.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, stressed that it is Kiev that is responsible for refusing to implement the Minsk agreements. “Of particular concern are the provocative steps of the Ukrainian side to deliberately aggravate the situation in Donbass, including the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk complex,” the Kremlin press service said.

The authors of the American publication Foreign Affairs, Michael Kimmage and Michael Kofman, in their article entitled “Russia will not let Ukraine leave without a fight” are confident that the actions of the Russian side “pose a threat to the interests of the United States and Europe.”

“The key to solving the problem for Washington will be to prepare for the possibility that war could unfold as early as 2022. To do this, it is necessary to take proactive measures in cooperation with European allies and to clarify the consequences of such actions for Moscow. By acting right now, the US can work with its European partners to raise the economic and political costs of hostilities for Russia, possibly reducing the likelihood of war, ”writes Foreign Affairs.

“There will be no weapons. There is an example of Afghanistan “

Meanwhile, the US today can hardly seriously count on unconditional support from the EU. In particular, this applies to military assistance.

“Europeans support Ukraine because they consider it a victim of Russia. She can do almost everything – except for the massacres of civilians. But there are no significant changes yet. The Europeans, unlike the Americans, are ready to provide Ukraine only with political support, not military support. A major military conflict is still not in the interests of the EU, because it will most likely provoke a flow of refugees and unaccounted for weapons to Europe. Therefore, the Europeans still want to “put the squeeze” on Russia with the help of sanctions and restrictions. Sending military men from Sweden to Donbass is more of a demonstrative gesture. The Swedes will not take part in any hostilities, ”says Vadim Trukhachev, a political scientist, associate professor of the Russian State Humanitarian University.

The Swedish Defense Ministry announced in mid-November its intention to send its security forces to Ukraine to train Ukrainian colleagues as part of a new EU training mission.

According to Trukhachev, for example, even in a country like Germany, which is traditionally viewed by the EU as an economic leader and a key ally of Washington in Europe, there is no unity on the issue of Ukraine. Thus, the Greens are ready for military support to Kiev, but the Social Democrats are categorically against it. Free Democrats are hesitant. In this situation, in the presence of the Chancellor from the Social Democrats, the decision on military support will hardly be taken, the expert said.

As for the supply of additional anti-tank systems and MANPADS from the United States to the Ukrainian side, this step will not change the strategic balance.

“The information seems to be quite plausible. Moreover, the Ukrainian Armed Forces recently announced the use of Javelin. However, the transfer of the Stinger systems is much more interesting. The United States will think more than once before handing them over. Another thing is that they are of no use in the conflict zone: the self-proclaimed republics have no air force. What to shoot down with these expensive missiles? Nothing, “- said a military expert, political scientist Ivan Konovalov.

Foreign Affairs draws attention to the fact that such cooperation between the United States and Ukraine, even outside the framework of NATO, can be perceived by Russia as a “threat to security” and lead to an “attack” by the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the republic.

“These statements are untenable. Let me remind you that in 2008 the United States saturated the Georgian army with a variety of weapons, including Hummers, various anti-tank systems, air defense systems. But until the start of hostilities, Moscow did not take any retaliatory measures in this regard, ”the expert commented.

At the same time, in his opinion, the United States is also aware that “there can be no large-scale deliveries”, since otherwise most of the weapons “will simply fall into the hands of the militia.” For the United States, this is an extremely undesirable scenario, Konovalov is convinced.

“Washington is not ready for a real serious war for Ukraine. He does not need her enough to get involved in a military adventure. Serious weapons will not be supplied either. There is an example of Afghanistan, when weapons ended up in the hands of the opponents of the United States. Something similar could happen in Ukraine. But at the same time, all sides can infinitely aggravate the rhetoric, ”concluded military political scientist, associate professor at the RANEPA Valery Volkov.