TASS-DOSSIER. On November 28, 2021, Czech President Milos Zeman appointed the leader of the Together party coalition that won the parliamentary elections, the chairman of the right-wing liberal Civic Democratic Party, Petr Fialu, as Prime Minister of the republic. The new government is expected to begin work by mid-December.

TASS talks about the new head of the Czech government.

Origin and education

Petr Fiala was born on September 1, 1964 in Brno, Czechoslovakia (now the South Moravian Region of the Czech Republic; south of the country) into a working class family. In 1983-1988 he studied history and philology at the Faculty of Arts of the University. Jana Evangelista Purkine in Brno (currently Masaryk University).

Professional, scientific and social activities

In the 1990s, Petr Fiala worked at the History Museum in Kromeriz (east of the country), taught at Charles University in Prague, was one of the founders of the Department of Political Science at Masaryk University, and headed it in 1993-2002. In 1996-2004 he was the director of the International Institute of Political Science, in 2005-2011 – the Institute for Comparative Political Science (at Masaryk University). In 2004-2011 he was the rector of Masaryk University. In 2007-2012, he was on the board of the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes. He is the author of over 300 studies in comparative political science and European politics. In addition, at various times he worked in educational and research organizations in the Czech Republic and abroad. In 2005-2009 he was Deputy Chairman, and in 2009-2011 – Chairman of the Czech Conference of Rectors, in 2009-2011 he was a member of the Council of the European Association of Universities.

Political activity

In 2012-2013, Petr Fiala was the Minister of Education, Youth and Sports in the government of Petr Nečas.

In the parliamentary elections in October 2013, while still non-partisan, he became the leader of the list of candidates for the right-wing liberal Civic Democratic Party (CDP) in the South Moravian Region. Was elected to the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament. In November 2013 he joined the State Democratic Party, in January 2014 he took over as party chairman. In the 2017 elections, he again topped the list of the State Democratic Party in the South Moravian Region, was re-elected to the Chamber of Deputies and from November 2017 to October 2021 was its vice-chairman.

In the October 2021 elections, Fiala was the leader of the Together coalition formed by the CDP, the center-right party Tradition Responsibility Prosperity 09 (TOP 09) and the centrist bloc Christian Democratic Union – Czechoslovak People’s Party. She won a victory, receiving 27.79% of the vote, ahead of the ruling centrist movement ANO, Prime Minister Andrei Babish (27.12%). After the elections, “Together” announced its merger with another liberal coalition, consisting of the Pirate Party and the movement “Heads and Independents”, which took third place (15.62%). Both party associations nominated Peter Fiala for the post of prime minister. On November 9, Czech President Milos Zeman instructed Fiale to form a new government for the republic. By November 16, the parties agreed on the composition of the cabinet.

Fiala positions herself as “a right-wing democratic conservative politician who rejects both extremism and populism.” He believes that European countries should not accept migrants, as they “can be dangerous.” The recognition of Palestine as a state is called an illegal act. Political correctness is spoken of as “hypocrisy that strangles us and prevents us from calling things by their real names.” During the election campaign, Fiala reproached the ruling ANO party for being too soft on Russia. Fiala speaks in favor of expanding anti-Russian sanctions, opposes Russian participation in the construction of a new unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (Russia was excluded from participation in the tender in the fall of 2021). He considers it necessary to develop bilateral relations with Germany and Israel and increase defense spending by 2025 to 2% of GDP (which corresponds to the requirements for NATO member countries; now 1.6%). He also declares his adherence to the national currency – the Czech crown (the republic’s transition to the euro is not planned yet, since, according to the coalition, it does not correspond to the interests of the Czech Republic). He is a principled opponent of the recognition of same-sex marriage. In one of his books, he wrote: “No one can make me believe that same-sex people can marry and create a family equal to natural.”

Personal information

Fiala is a member of many scientific and academic councils of public and private universities and research institutes in the Czech Republic and abroad. For his scientific and academic work he received a number of awards, in 2011 he was awarded the Gold Medal of the President of the Republic.

Petr Fiala is married, wife of Jan. They have three children.