What is known about the omicron coronavirus strain

First identified in southern Africa, a new variant of the omicron coronavirus has caused global concern: on November 26, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) discussed it at an emergency meeting, and Black Friday began in financial markets. Omicron has not yet been officially identified in Russia, but its appearance could become a much more serious test for citizens and the Russian economy than the delta variant discovered at the end of June 2021, which is now prevalent in the country.
What is omicron and where does it come from
Omicron differs from previous variants in a large number of new mutations, over 30 of which are found in the spike-protein (S-protein) of the coronavirus. Among the main concerns of scientists is the resistance of the omicron to the immunity of those vaccinated and ill with coronavirus, molecular biologist Irina Yakutenko told Vedomosti. Preliminary evidence also indicates that it may be more contagious compared to other options, she added.
The spread of the omicron will become known after the accumulation of a sufficient amount of epidemiological data, said Yakutenko. This requires good diagnostic systems and well-established testing – the omicron is quite easy to diagnose using test systems based on the PCR reaction, that is, its genome does not need to be decoded. The coronavirus test systems used in Russia are capable of detecting this option, the headquarters said on November 26. The head of the MIPT genomic engineering laboratory, virologist Pavel Volchkov suggests that the omicron will not spread as intensively as delta. “Those already vaccinated and recovered are scraps from the delta table,” he said.
One of the hypotheses for the emergence of the omicron was voiced by the head of the technical group of the WHO Emergency Diseases Unit, Maria Van Kerkhove, to the Financial Times: the source could be a patient with a weakened immune system who has not completely recovered from the previous version of the coronavirus. According to the expert, the virus was in the body for a long time, due to which it replicated.
A new variant of the coronavirus has been identified in Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already commented on the emergence of the new virus, saying in a briefing on November 27 that the omicron may be able to spread very quickly between people vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Federation Council member Vladimir Krugly believes that a new strain of coronavirus could already reach Russia, he told Vedomosti. In this case, the source of distribution may be Russians who returned from Egypt. The senator’s hypothesis is based on the fact that a new variant of the coronavirus was detected in a woman who arrived in Belgium from Egypt. Krugly, in this regard, called for the closure of air traffic with this country pending the study of the omicron version of the coronavirus.
Officially, the omicron has not yet been recorded in Russia, the headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported on November 26. As of November 28, the situation has not changed, Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, told Interfax.
Who fenced off from the omicron
Israel, as of the evening of November 28, was the first and only country to completely close its borders to all foreigners due to the spread of the omicron strain. According to the office of the Prime Minister of the country, the ban is in place for two weeks. Citizens of the country returning to Israel must pass a PCR test at the airport, after which they must be quarantined for up to 14 days (the maximum period is for the unvaccinated). Potential carriers of the omicron strain will be digitally tracked.
On November 26, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she would propose to suspend flights with countries where the new strain was identified. These are South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Namibia and other South African countries, as well as Hong Kong, the Czech Republic and several other countries of the world where carriers of the new strain have been found. On November 27, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control issued a document describing possible measures against citizens of EU states arriving from problem countries. This is a PCR test upon entry, a seven-day quarantine with a negative result and a two-week quarantine without a test. But by the evening of November 28, the EU had not yet developed a common approach.
Air traffic with South Africa from November 27 was limited by Germany, without waiting for the decision of Brussels. As explained by the Minister of Health of the Federal Republic of Germany Jens Spahn, airlines are now only allowed to take out citizens of the country from South Africa. Since November 27, the Czech Republic has also banned the entry into the country of third-country nationals who, out of the last 14 days, have been in countries where the omicron has been identified. A ban on entry or transit for persons visiting South African states was introduced on November 28 in Singapore. Citizens of the country itself or foreigners with a residence permit will be able to return, but with a mandatory 10-day quarantine.
“Information about the new strain appeared about a week and a half ago. The reaction that we are now seeing both from the actions of the authorities and from the markets concerns individual countries where the strain has been detected, passenger traffic and the conditions of access for citizens of these countries to other territories, ”said Maxim Medvedkov, head of the HSE Department of Trade Policy. The new strain has not yet affected the labor market, he said. Western governments will certainly try to prevent a situation in spring 2020, when the workforce could not, due to sanitary restrictions, start their duties, in particular, in critical sectors of world trade. The restrictions are likely to be moderate, Medvedkov predicts.
What is being done in Russia
The Russian headquarters for combating covid on November 26 has already decided to restrict the entry into Russia of citizens from African states, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Tanzania, as well as from Hong Kong, from November 28. In addition, the headquarters instructed Rospotrebnadzor to organize express testing for coronavirus for Russians returning from there, as well as from the UK, China and Israel. In the coming days, according to the conclusions of Rospotrebnadzor and the Ministry of Health, the headquarters will be reported on the effectiveness of vaccines and other preventive measures, a federal official told Vedomosti.
In the Ministry of Transport and the Federal Air Transport Agency, questions about the possible suspension of air traffic with new countries were redirected to the federal headquarters, where they did not provide answers. Sources of “Vedomosti” in aviation and travel companies report that they have not yet received signals about the suspension of flights with any new countries.
Due to the emergence of a new variant of the virus, existing vaccines may require updating, the virologist Volchkov from MIPT is sure. According to Yakutenko, it is not yet clear whether a new vaccination will be required: it is necessary to wait about 1.5-2 weeks until the vaccine manufacturers laboratory test their effectiveness. Specialists from the Gamaleya Center will test the effectiveness of Sputnik V against him as soon as they receive a sample of the omicron, director of the center Alexander Gintsburg told Interfax.
The Rospotrebnadzor, the Ministry of Health and the Gamaleya Center did not answer the question of Vedomosti whether a sample of the new coronavirus was delivered to Russia. Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, claims that Sputnik V can be quickly modified (quoted by RIA Novosti). It may take up to 2-3 months to create new vaccine samples, Volchkov said.