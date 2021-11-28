What is known about the omicron coronavirus strain

“Information about the new strain appeared about a week and a half ago. The reaction that we are now seeing both from the actions of the authorities and from the markets concerns individual countries where the strain has been detected, passenger traffic and the conditions of access for citizens of these countries to other territories, ”said Maxim Medvedkov, head of the HSE Department of Trade Policy. The new strain has not yet affected the labor market, he said. Western governments will certainly try to prevent a situation in spring 2020, when the workforce could not, due to sanitary restrictions, start their duties, in particular, in critical sectors of world trade. The restrictions are likely to be moderate, Medvedkov predicts.