what is the threat of the new strain of coronavirus? – Capital C

Photo: Social networks

Member of the Federation Council, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Krugly said that the omicron coronavirus strain is already in Russia. This was reported by RIA Novosti. “The source of its distribution (in the Russian Federation) is our people who visited Egypt,” he said. The senator called for the closure of flights with Egypt until this variant of the coronavirus is studied. Since November 28, Russia has restricted the entry of citizens from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Mozambique, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Hong Kong.

Earlier, a new strain COVID-19 B.1.1.529 was discovered in southern Africa, which has “an extremely large number of mutations.” This can make it resistant to antibodies that are produced in the body of those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus or have had covid. But scientists have not yet made final conclusions, the strain has been studied too little. Also, according to one of the versions of experts, “omicron” has developed in the human body with weakened immunity. He could be sick with AIDS or HIV. On November 26, WHO officially announced the discovery of a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus, and also put forward a hypothesis about the origin of the strain.

The new variant of the coronavirus differs from the original type in more than 50 mutations, most of which are in the gene encoding the spike protein – the main target of most vaccines. WHO suggested that after such a series of mutations, current diagnostics, vaccines and drugs for the treatment of coronavirus may not be as effective against B.1.1.529. According to preliminary data, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading faster than its predecessors, and may affect more people in the world, including those who have recovered from other strains.

Omicron has already been identified in several European countries – in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium. Also, infections with this variant of the virus were reported in Hong Kong, Israel and Australia. After the discovery of the omicron, several countries decided to temporarily restrict flights to African countries.

South African Health Minister Joe Paahla called the reaction of European countries to a new strain of coronavirus unjustified. He stressed that scientists have not yet found signs of increased virulence of the new strain. In addition, according to him, experts do not believe that this option complicates the course of the disease. Existing vaccines have proven effective against various varieties of coronavirus, and there is no reason to think that the new strain will be an exception, George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the University of California at San Francisco (USA), told Lente.ru.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said that a new version of the Sputnik V vaccine may be needed only in the event of a significant decrease in the effectiveness of the drug – eight to ten times. In addition, as the RDIF assured, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine can be quickly adapted to the new strain.

Experts in the United States believe that drugs against the new strain will be ready by the summer of 2022. And BioNTech said the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine can be adapted to a new version in six weeks.