WHO chairman predicted annual revaccination against COVID-19

WHO chairman suggested that people will get an annual revaccination every year

All people will have to be revaccinated against the coronavirus once a year. This assumption was put forward by the chairman of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery.

“Revaccination boosts the immune defense. But we don’t yet know exactly how long it will last. Maybe we need to repeat it every year, ”suggested Montgomery, TASS reported.

The chairman of the organization advocates that vaccination certificates should be limited in duration. If a person does not come for revaccination on time, the certificate would become invalid.

Denis Logunov, Deputy Director of the N.F. Gamaleya Center for Scientific Work, one of the developers of the Sputnik V vaccine, in a conversation with Vladimir Putin, said that it would be recommended to be vaccinated against coronavirus once a year. He noted that such a decision will come into force when there is no “such a pandemic and epidemic rise.”