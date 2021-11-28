who from the stars saved the girl from rape, who sucked the poison from a colleague, and who pulled the man out of the fire – UNIAN

Hollywood celebrities are ready to help those in need.

Hollywood actors Clint Eastwood, Kate Winslet, Tom Cruise, Danny DeVito, Johnny Depp became famous for their talents. But not everyone knows that they are not only great actors, but also great people. UNIAN suggests remembering their heroic deeds and how desperate they are to throw themselves into fire and water to save those in need.

Clint Eastwood

Actor Clint Eastwood once rescued a sailor whose ship began to sink. It turns out that the man was in the lower cabin and could not get out of it, and Eastwood was then working as a swimming instructor. Without a drop of doubt, he rushed to save the young man, and he did succeed. At the same time, Clint does not like to talk about this topic.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet was once at a party at the home of billionaire Richard Branson. Unexpectedly for everyone, then a thunderstorm began, lightning struck the mansion and it immediately caught fire. The guests began to run out in a bustle, but Kate decided to save the old woman, whom everyone had forgotten about. It was Branson’s mom, who, due to her old age, could hardly walk. The brave Winslet pulled her out of the burning house, for which the old woman thanked her for a long time.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise witnessed an accident 25 years ago. An unscrupulous driver knocked down a woman and fled the scene. The actor called an ambulance and is with the victim all the time. He went with her to the clinic and even paid for the treatment in full.

Danny DeVito

Danny Davito and Michael Douglas once decided to go on an “excursion” to the snakes. Douglas took one of them in his hands, as a result of which she bit him. Danny was not taken aback and immediately began to suck the poison. Thanks to his brave deed, Michael survived.

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, of course, is not Jackie Chan, but also waves his arms and legs well. One day he and his friends were returning from a bar late at night. In one of the alleys, they noticed a group of hooligans who were trying to rape a girl. Depp and his friends immediately pounced on the intruders, “scattered” them and saved the unfortunate woman. By the way, Johnny himself said that they communicate with this girl to this day.

