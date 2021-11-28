https://ria.ru/20211126/voz-1760969257.html

WHO rates new COVID-19 strain as worrying

WHO has rated a new strain of COVID-19 as a cause for concern – Russia news today

WHO rates new COVID-19 strain as worrying

The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus as causing … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

2021-11-26T19: 57

2021-11-26T19: 57

2021-11-28T16: 37

spread of coronavirus

WHO

health – society

in the world

South Africa

Switzerland

coronavirus covid-19

omicron coronavirus strain

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_0:183:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_daf7c79236132463bb408f543b25b081.jpg

ZURICH, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization (WHO) following an emergency meeting on Friday decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus as causing concern, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement, and it is likely that older vaccines will be less effective against the strain, the agency said. According to experts, it is more transmissible than “delta”, which until then was dominant worldwide. The new strain was given the name “omicron.” treatment and vaccines, “the WHO said in a statement. Earlier, scientists from Britain warned of the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of them point to its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, it has more changes in the spike protein than all other variants of COVID-19. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was found in South Africa, now 22 have been registered. case. According to the Financial Times, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the strain.

https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760831275.html

South Africa

Switzerland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_131-0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6d9a50d9bcbcd781f2b0780333928ac.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

who, health – society, in the world, south africa, switzerland, coronavirus covid-19, omicron-strain of coronavirus