https://ria.ru/20211126/voz-1760969257.html
WHO rates new COVID-19 strain as worrying
WHO has rated a new strain of COVID-19 as a cause for concern – Russia news today
WHO rates new COVID-19 strain as worrying
The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus as causing … RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
2021-11-26T19: 57
2021-11-26T19: 57
2021-11-28T16: 37
spread of coronavirus
WHO
health – society
in the world
South Africa
Switzerland
coronavirus covid-19
omicron coronavirus strain
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_0:183:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_daf7c79236132463bb408f543b25b081.jpg
ZURICH, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The World Health Organization (WHO) following an emergency meeting on Friday decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus as causing concern, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement, and it is likely that older vaccines will be less effective against the strain, the agency said. According to experts, it is more transmissible than “delta”, which until then was dominant worldwide. The new strain was given the name “omicron.” treatment and vaccines, “the WHO said in a statement. Earlier, scientists from Britain warned of the appearance in Botswana of a strain of coronavirus, which contains 32 mutations. Many of them point to its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, it has more changes in the spike protein than all other variants of COVID-19. The South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases later also confirmed that the new strain was found in South Africa, now 22 have been registered. case. According to the Financial Times, the World Health Organization (WHO) is convening an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the strain.
https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760831275.html
South Africa
Switzerland
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571037864_131-0:2860:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6d9a50d9bcbcd781f2b0780333928ac.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
who, health – society, in the world, south africa, switzerland, coronavirus covid-19, omicron-strain of coronavirus
WHO rates new COVID-19 strain as worrying