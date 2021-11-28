https://ria.ru/20211127/utverzhdenie-1761088796.html

WHO spokesman rejects allegations of untested vaccines for COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 27 – RIA Novosti. WHO Representative in Russia Melita Vujnovich rejected allegations of alleged lack of validation of vaccines against coronavirus “This is not the case. The platforms for these vaccines have existed for 10, 15 and 20 years. The technology is familiar,” Vujnovich said on the YouTube channel Soloviev Live, commenting on the popular opinion that allegedly “untested” vaccines are being offered to the public. She also expressed hope for progress following the results of the World Health Assembly, which starts on November 29, regarding the recognition of vaccines and certificates. The World Health Organization, following an emergency meeting on Friday, assessed the newly discovered variant of coronavirus B. 1.1.529 as a matter of concern. Current COVID vaccines may be less effective against the new variant, according to Swiss medical authorities.

