Will Smith, in his memoir, teaches readers to rule the world

The artist thanked fans for numerous pre-orders of his memoir by publishing the cover of his future autobiography Will. “I see that all of you have pre-orders for my book. THANKS!” – wrote the star of the film “Men in Black”.

The memoir will be published November 9, 2021 by Penguin Press. Recently, the book topped the list of Amazon bestsellers in the number of biographies of actors and artists.

The book was written by the actor together with the writer Mark Manson. In his video message, Smith called the book a “work of love,” which he has been creating over the course of two years.

“It is easy to rule the material world after you have conquered your own mind,” writes Smith. According to him, one has only to study the landscape of one’s own mind, including every experience, every emotion and every circumstance, be it positive or negative, must be studied. All this propels forward to more growth and more experience, the actor writes. “This is the real will – to move forward, no matter what. And move forward in such a way as to lead others, and not leave them behind, ”urges Will Smith.

