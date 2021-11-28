Will Smith Lose Weight Online – In New Series on YouTube

“Мне нравится это тело, но я хочу чувствовать себя лучше”, - рассказывает известный актер в документальных сериях.

Will Smith is ready to get his body in shape. And even more, for the sake of such a moment, he decided to document the entire process of what was happening.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor made a statement on Instagram, posting a post to the band’s song. The Pussycat Dolls “Don’t Cha”. In the picture, the star of numerous films is dressed only in a pair of shorts, showing the whole world his significantly volume tummy.

“This is the body that allowed me to survive the entire period of the pandemic, as well as the many days of eating the contents of the pantry. I love this body, but I want to feel better. No more muffins at midnight. This has come to an end. I’m going to lead my body to its best shape in my entire life. “

The Oscar and Golden Globe nominee revealed that he plans to collaborate with Youtube… Next year, fans of the actor and everyone who loves to watch transformations will have the opportunity to see Smith’s documentary series about his journey into the world of health and fitness.

The documentary series, The Best Shape of My Life, will have six parts. Throughout the stories, Smith will challenge himself in every aspect of fitness, from flexibility to strength and recovery. The star of the film “I Am Legend” will communicate with eminent guests – professional athletes, scientific researchers, experts, as well as the brightest representatives of YouTube culture.

The announcement of the start of filming for the new program came just a few days after Smith posted a photo of himself on the Web in, as he called it, the worst shape of his life. The noticeably plump actor received support from both fans and his famous friends.

We remind you that Will has previously had to endure a variety of bodily transformations, filming for various projects. So, in 2001, Smith was lucky to play the role of a cult character in American culture – the boxer Muhammad Ali in the biopic of the same name. Then, it is worth noting, Will had to gain not only weight, but also muscle mass. In 2007, Smith again had to acquire abs and other body charms of an athlete or superhero for filming in the movie “I Am Legend.”

In addition to a new series featuring Will Smith Youtube announced that the platform is planning a similar collaboration with the singer Alicia Keyes, humorist Lisa Cauchy and the rap group Migos…