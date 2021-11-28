Worst day in a year: the wealth of the 10 richest people in the world shrinks by $ 37 billion

The combined fortune of the 10 richest billionaires in the world due to the fall in stock markets on Friday decreased by $ 37.1 billion, follows from the data of the Forbes Real-Time rating, updated in real time. Estimates of conditions below are based on data at the close of trading on November 26.

• Founder of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk: minus $ 7.9 billion, fortune – $ 282.4 billion;

• Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: minus $ 3.8 billion, fortune – $ 201.6 billion;

• Louis Vuitton and Dior owner Arnaud Bernard: minus $ 9 billion, fortune – $ 189.4 billion;

• Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: minus $ 2.1 billion, fortune – $ 137.4 billion;

• Oracle founder Larry Elysson: minus $ 1.9 billion, fortune – $ 125.6 billion;

• Google co-founder Larry Page: minus $ 3.1 billion, fortune – $ 121.7 billion;

• Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg: minus $ 2.8 billion, fortune – $ 119.2 billion;

• Google co-founder Sergey Brin: minus $ 3 billion, fortune – $ 117.3 billion;

• Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer: minus $ 2.2 billion, fortune – $ 104.1 billion;

• Investor Warren Buffett: minus $ 1.3 billion, fortune – $ 103.2 billion.

Friday turned out to be the worst day for the American stock market in a year. Investors staged an asset sale following the discovery of a new strain of coronavirus. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.5% or 905.04 points during the day. This is the largest one-day drop in the index since October 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2.3%, or 106.84 points, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.2%, or 353.57 points. It was the worst Black Friday session on record for all three indices, The Wall Street Journal notes. Brent crude fell more than 10% on Friday, falling below $ 73 a barrel at the close for the first time since September.