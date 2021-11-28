WSJ: US May Limit Exercises In Europe For The Sake Of De-escalation On The Border Of Russia And Ukraine – International Panorama

NEW YORK, November 27. / TASS /. The US could restrict military exercises in Europe and suspend arms supplies to Kiev to ease tensions over Russia’s attributed unusual military activity near Ukraine. This was reported on Friday by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in the American administration.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried noted that Washington “is very serious about the unusual movements of the military on the border of Russia with Ukraine.” According to her, at the upcoming meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga on November 30, the American side intends to discuss possible joint steps to reduce tensions. Donfried noted that for this “there is a toolbox with a wide range of possibilities.”

On the one hand, according to sources in The Wall Street Journal, the United States is considering the possibility of strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities by increasing the supply of air defense and other military assistance, as well as expanding anti-Russian sanctions. Another plausible scenario is that the United States will take a “more persistent” position on the observance of the Minsk agreements.

At the same time, it is possible that Washington will take the path of “reducing the risk of confrontation with Moscow,” the newspaper notes. To this end, the United States may limit the conduct of military exercises in Europe, as well as suspend the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that NATO foreign ministers will discuss at a meeting in Riga “the concentration of Russian forces” near the border with Ukraine. Recently, in the West and in Ukraine, there have been statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and groundless escalation of tension, stressing that Russia poses no threat to anyone. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements, and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.