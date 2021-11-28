Zakharova appreciated the words of the Pope about the “big cemetery of migrants” | News | News

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the words of Pope Francis about the Mediterranean Sea as a “graveyard” for illegal migrants, recalled that it does not wash Belarus and Russia.

“Note to partners: neither Belarus nor Russia is washed by the Mediterranean Sea,” the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel on November 27.

Earlier that day, Pope Francis called for clemency to refugees and called the Mediterranean Sea a “great cemetery”, in whose waters a huge number of illegal migrants perish. He also said that in recent years, illegal migrants landing on the shores of Europe to escape “war and poverty” have often encountered not hospitality, but “hostility and even exploitation.”

On November 25, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen said that a boat with migrants capsized in the waters of the Pas-de-Calais off the coast of the country, resulting in 31 deaths. There were a total of 33 migrants in the boat. After the tragedy in the English Channel, French President Emmanuel Macron called for strengthening controls at the EU’s borders. He stressed that the country will not allow the English Channel “to turn into a cemetery.”

On the same day, Zakharova said that despite the dialogue between Berlin and Minsk on the migration crisis, Warsaw is not going to give up intimidating migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border. She appealed to the Polish authorities with an appeal to take all necessary measures to end the use of force against refugees.

This is how she commented on the incident when the Polish security forces tried to stop a group of refugees with automatic rounds. To suppress provocations, the site was covered by the Belarusian military.

On November 22, the head of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Dmitry Gora reported 132 victims due to the use of special equipment by the Poles on migrants, among whom there are children.

The situation with migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated in early November. A large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border in a forest belt. The migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In Poland, they announced a tough attack on the border for the first time in 30 years. European countries blame Minsk for the migration crisis, which denies any involvement in the increase in the flow of refugees. And according to the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border is allegedly “part of Russian policy coordinating the actions of Belarus.”