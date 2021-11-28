https://ria.ru/20211128/zelenskiy-1761099633.html

Zelensky declared war on Russia

Zelensky declared war on Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

Zelensky declared war on Russia

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine has declared war on Russia.

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine has declared war on Russia. I did it casually, between the sensation (it seems, absolutely exaggerated) about the next Ukrainian “coup d’etat” being prepared the other day and the incessant expression of resentment towards the whole world, which perceives it without due reverence. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his sensational press conference, when asked by a journalist about whether there will be a war with Russia, without batting an eye, said: “We have been at war for eight years.” This is not a blogger’s tweet, not a stand-up comedian, or a statement by a retired officer. This is the president of the country. Who, judging by his explanations given during the same press conference, perfectly understands his responsibility for every word spoken. This means that Ukraine is already quite officially at war with Russia. Apparently, the time has come to ask Ukraine through official channels: is it already at war or is it not? If its president assures that this is so, then it would be logical to get an explanation as to from what date and by what state act this is enshrined. Perhaps the holder of a legal diploma from the Krivoy Rog Economic Institute is not aware of it, but Article 85 of the Constitution of Ukraine unambiguously determines that the state of war in this country is declared exclusively by the Verkhovna Rada on the proposal of the president. And there are no other options. If the head of state knows that the parliament adopted the act of declaring war on Russia eight years ago, it would be nice for him to make this secret document public. We remember that Zelensky’s predecessor three years ago tried to declare not war, but martial law in certain regions of Ukraine after the provocation he organized in the Kerch Strait. It is noteworthy that the current president chose the same day, November 26, to announce his sensations – some bad tradition is developing on Bankova Street. By the way, Zelensky himself should be reminded that he blamed Poroshenko for that provocation in the Kerch Strait during memorable debates at the stadium. That is, he knows that even an attempt to introduce martial law (not to mention declaring war on someone) failed miserably and hit the provocateur painfully. However, for some reason, it follows the same beaten path, having long ago turned into the version of Poroshenko-2.0. In this regard, I would like to remind Zelensky how in April 2014, that is, after the start of the “war with Russia”, he spoke with his “Quarter “in Gorlovka and Donetsk, when the flags of the DPR and the Russian Federation were already hanging there. And by the way, he spoke enthusiastically about the actions of the Donetsk people (the very ones whom he now calls exclusively “separatists” and “terrorists”) against the Ukrainian army. That is, the actor Zelensky in the “war of Ukraine against Russia”, presumably, opposed the APU. One could assume that the actor, having turned into the president, received more information and now knows about the existence of some secret act of proclaiming war. But it is clear from his actions that he understands perfectly well: no military actions are being waged between Russia and Ukraine. For example, everyone remembers the footage in which the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine runs through the trenches on the front line in Donbass in more than strange body armor, and in May of this year he publicly laid flowers at the monument to fallen soldiers in the village of Melovoe, Luhansk region. It is noteworthy that the president did not need any special protective equipment, body armor, helmets, which he usually uses while in Donbass. But to the border with Russia from the place of his performance was only 400 meters. Agree, surprising from the point of view of the head of the “belligerent” power, who got to the very “front line”. It turns out that he still understands that he is not in any danger from the territory of Russia. But what about the eight-year war? It is noteworthy in this regard Zelensky’s appeal to the inhabitants of Russia, which he decided to pronounce, switching from broken Ukrainian to his native Russian. Judging by the inconsistency and incoherence of phrases, the president began to forget this language too, but we will try to reproduce this fragment verbatim: “An important point. because they are looking for themselves – well, you understand, right? – the foundation, so that later they can say why. Because the history of the protection of this or that population, we have gone through this history. So why do I want to tell people in Russian? Because Ukraine I have never attacked Russia. This is very important to hear. We don’t even have this in our heads, people. And I want to say: when they say “escalation near the borders with Russia” – this is a bad story, bad rhetoric. Because this is not a border , this is a contact line between Ukraine and occupied Ukraine … And let the Russians pay attention: this is not Russia, this is a contact line, this is Ukraine temporarily occupied. “From this incoherent appeal to the Russians, one can again conclude that Zelensky is not he simply understands the absence of Russia in the war, but also tries to explain to our citizens that this is not a Russian affair at all. True, the militaristic clichés of Ukrainian propaganda played a cruel joke with Zelensky here. Trying to explain to the citizens of the Russian Federation that Russia had nothing to do with it, he repeated several times that Donbass was “occupied” by someone. And by whom? After all, not Russia, as the head of the Ukrainian state admitted. It turns out that the “occupiers” are the inhabitants of this region – the very ones who were so praised by the actor Zelensky for his unarmed resistance to Ukrainian tanks in April 2014. At the same time, the President of Ukraine, explaining to the Russians the difference between the border and the front line, also openly cunning. Or he signed for an elementary ignorance of geography. For example, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a significant concentration of troops in the area of ​​Stanytsia Luhanska – and this is the border with Russia. When the Ukrainian military captured the Staromaryevka farm, which started the current escalation of the conflict, the distance from their new concentration of troops to the Russian border was less than 30 kilometers. That is, Zelensky can raise a fuss to the whole world about “Russian tanks on the Ukrainian border” when it comes to 300-400 kilometers, but he asks Russians not to believe in escalation on the Russian border when heavy fighting is taking place in the immediate vicinity of this border. It is clear that Zelenskiy’s panicky behavior and his statements about “war with Russia” are not from a good life. The internal political crisis in Ukraine is developing at a rapid pace. Literally in front of his eyes, Zelensky’s associates and propaganda servants unanimously attacked him. Yesterday, the president thought that by cleaning up the opposition TV channels, he gained full control over the entire media space. In fact, it turns out that he has only the media resources of Igor Kolomoisky at his disposal. The same oligarch, whose head is stubbornly demanded by the US law enforcement system. And the “cherry on the cake” is the fact that the key figure in the anti-Zelensky scandal – the former head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, General Vasily Burba – is guarded and transported by the US Embassy. The analogy suggests itself: once upon a time, the US Embassy also took over the protection of Major Melnichenko, who became the main link in the accusations against President Leonid Kuchma. Zelensky, who until recently soared in the clouds and believed in his exceptionalism (even during this press conference he identified himself with the state), suddenly begins to understand for himself that everyone has taken up arms against him – the embassies of the Big Seven, the richest man in Ukraine with his capital, journalists, nationalists, Western analysts. He really needs to fight mercilessly to retain his power. Here even the question is not whether he will go for a second term. Now the question of whether he will sit out until the end of his first term is becoming more and more acute. In this regard, he urgently needs to turn the public’s attention to something more apocalyptic. This is how stories about the impending “coup” arise. Judging by the revelations of the American BuzzFeed correspondent Christopher Miller, who was introduced to the content of the audio recordings underlying Zelensky’s accusations, the scandal was simply sucked out of the blue. On the basis of such “tapes”, anyone can be accused of a coup. And if Western embassies do not give the go-ahead for a “crusade” against the richest man in Ukraine, Zelensky will have only one way out of the situation – to go on a military adventure again. That is why he talks about “the state of war with Russia” (otherwise the West will not give money) and at the same time appeals in Russian to the Russians with an appeal not to pay attention to the war crimes of Ukraine in Donbass – they say, this is the territory of Ukraine, where the Kiev military can But as he dashed through the remote corner into which Zelenskiy had driven himself, he should still at least sometimes think about the meaning of the words he utters. It was on stage, being a comedian, he could calmly play Napoleon and declare amusing wars to whomever he liked. When the real, and not fictional, president of a country utters words about a “state of war” with neighbors, these words are material. They can be estimated in real amounts, they can entail real sacrifices. Zelenskiy should remember Bismarck’s words: “Never fight the Russians.” You can continue: even if you consider this war to be fictional.

Ukraine

Russia

2021

