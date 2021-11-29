10 years of the most popular car in Russia

The most popular and one of the cheapest cars on the Russian market has an anniversary on November 29, 2021. Lada Granta celebrates 10 years on the assembly line. Over the years, AvtoVAZ has produced more than a million cars of this model. In addition to Togliatti, Granta is assembled in Egypt, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

The car is considered one of the most affordable on the Russian market, even taking into account the upcoming price increase of 7 thousand from December 1. In 2021, AvtoVAZ raised prices for the seventh time. Now the price for Granta starts at about 570 thousand rubles. It seems to be a little, but something else is interesting: for 10 years of production, the price of a model has grown 2.5 times! The prices for the car began in the distant now 2011 from 230 thousand.

The model is sold with three versions of the 1.6-liter gasoline engine. The eight-valve unit produces 90 horsepower, the 16-valve unit is capable of adding two more quadrigues to them and is aggregated with an automatic transmission, and another engine with a return of 116 horsepower is capable of working with both mechanics and automatic transmission.

Lada Granta can be bought in six versions. This is a sedan, a liftback (which is assembled not in Togliatti, but in Izhevsk), a hatchback, a station wagon, a Cross station wagon and another sedan – Drive Active. In addition, many more versions based on Granta are being assembled, including a manual modification for disabled people, cars for driving schools with two sets of pedals or a VIS van for transporting 915 kilograms of cargo.

Granta five times in 10 years became a bestseller of the Russian market, four times occupied the second line in terms of sales. The car leads in sales in 2021, despite the shutdown of assembly lines due to a shortage of components.

Vladimir Putin also had a hand in advertising Lada Granta. He noted that the trunk of a car can hold two sacks of potatoes. That was the argument!

When developing a new model, de independent creative groups were created, says Oleg Grunenkov, the first director of the Granta project. One was engaged in the development of proposals for reducing prices, the other was creating a technically perfect car. For four months, the two teams were not even aware of each other’s existence. But the teams managed to achieve the main thing – to achieve a balance between price and cost.

And remember one more thing: if you bought a new Lada Granta, then know that car dealers have filled only 2 liters into the tank. This should be enough for the first nearest gas station. With an average fuel consumption of 6.5 liters per hundred kilometers, this should be enough.