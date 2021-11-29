$ 1B ISPO MELD Highlights New Use Cases for Cardano, Cryptocurrency Fundraising

DeFi Banking Protocol MELD recently made headlines for bringing more than $ 1 billion of Cardano (ADA) to its protocol through a new funding mechanism called initial stake pool offering, or ISPO, an important innovation in the way early adopters support blockchain startups. Cointelegraph had the opportunity to reach out to MELD CEO Ken Olling to discuss the importance of ISPOs, as well as Cardano’s role in facilitating large-scale participation in equity pools.

ISPO: Overview

ISPO is a new way for investors and other early adopters to support the project by delegating cryptocurrency to public pools of shares in exchange for project tokens. MELD is currently the only known project that uses ISPO, although the concept has previously been proposed elsewhere.

The MELD ISPO, which was initiated on July 1, allowed Cardano holders to post their ADA for any length of time and in any amount in exchange for MELD tokens. The first bet pool was filled within 24 hours of about $ 100 million in ADA. Within five days, four bet pools were filled, equivalent to nearly $ 200 million.

MELD stopped accepting new delegations on 27 October. By that time, about 620 million ADA had been delivered, totaling over $ 1 billion. In total, the ISPO had over 40,000 members. MELD also generated $ 10 million in revenue.

The ISPO was a significant departure from previous cryptocurrency funding initiatives, most notably the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and Security Token Offering (STO), and was a tribute to the growing Cardano ecosystem. It also highlighted pent-up demand in the market for DeFi projects, which continue to generate investor interest.

Blockchain projects raised billions of dollars in funding in 2017 and 2018 before regulatory crackdowns and a brutal cryptocurrency bear market put an end to the mania. Source: 3TS Capital

Why Cardano?

According to CEO Ken Olling, of all the existing PoS (PoS) chains, MELD chose Cardano as its ISPO due to its lower transaction costs, attractive staking mechanism, and overall architecture. During the initial development phase of MELD in mid-2020, Cardano was considered the best option given the circumstances surrounding Ethereum (ETH) at the time.

“There are no longer any established blockchains,” Olling told Cointelegraph, adding:

“One of our requirements was a modern PoS blockchain. The only viable option at the time was Cardano. You have Solana, which has a two-tiered, much more complex betting mechanics in relation to the blockchain. It also acts legally in a different way. In addition, you have other PoS blockchains, but none of them provide the full picture or the complete package. “

Olling said his firm remains “optimistic” about Cardano’s future, despite recent difficulties. In recent months, ADA performance has dropped significantly after it was one of the most successful in the cryptocurrency market in September.

Achieving financial efficiency

At its core, MELD offers non-custodial banking services, allowing users to lend and borrow both cryptocurrency and fiat currency, and stake their MELD tokens for interest. Lenders can deposit both cryptocurrency and fiat currency onto the platform. Borrowers have the option to borrow both types of assets after placing their cryptocurrency as collateral.

The cryptocurrency collateral option is attractive to investors as it means they can borrow fiat money to cover their expenses without having to sell their digital assets and thus incur a capital gains penalty. (Capital gains tax is a source of concern for investors in cryptocurrency as tote bag holders are always looking for ways to make the most of their newfound wealth.)

When asked about what makes MELD different from other platforms for lending and borrowing cryptocurrency, Olling highlighted two factors: first, “we offer transparency at the highest level,” he said. “It resides on the blockchain, so everything that happens to funds over the protocol is completely open, as opposed to centralized lending and cryptocurrency borrowing services.”

Second, on a more practical level, MELD offers “users fiat currency for their crypto-backed loans, while others […] DeFi’s competitors can only offer other cryptocurrencies. “

Cryptocurrency lending has become one of the most common use cases in DeFi, with Aave and Compound reaching over $ 14 billion and $ 11 billion in Total Locked Value (TVL), respectively. More than two dozen other protocols have reached TVL of at least $ 100 million, according to industry data.

While the emergence of DeFi posed a threat to the traditional financial system, the industry’s growth has largely been driven by users who already have access to legacy banking systems. This seems to be slowly changing as crypto entrepreneurs target huge unbanked and unbanked populations around the globe in an effort to gain access to financial services. Financial inclusion is a byproduct of a more efficient financial system made possible by DeFi, Olling said.