20 facts about “The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Tom Ripley knew that sooner or later he would make his way upstairs. Once, after a chance acquaintance, one of the richest people in America gives Tom an assignment to go to Italy and convince his son, who is wasting money in Europe, to return to the States … Soon Tom already meets Dickie Greenleaf and Marge. Their luxurious life fascinates Tom. And later, circumstances develop in such a way that he decides to take Dickie’s place. Anthony Minghella’s film starring Matt Damon as the sociopathic villain Ripley.

The film is based on Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (1955).

The novel by Patricia Highsmith was already filmed in 1961 by Rene Clement under the title “In the bright sun”. Alain Delon played the role of Tom Ripley.



The full title of the film (shown in the opening credits) is “The Mysterious Yearning Secretive Sad Lonely Troubled Confused Loving Musical Gifted Intelligent Beautiful Tender Sensitive Haunted Passionate Talented Mr. Ripley).

There are also four novels that follow the Talented Mr. Ripley: Mr. Ripley Underground, Mr. Ripley’s Game, The One Who Followed Mr. Ripley, and finally Mr. Ripley Underwater. “



Originally, Anthony Minghella wanted to offer the role of Tom Ripley to Tom Cruise. However, after watching the movie “Good Will Hunting” (1997), the director decided to invite Matt Damon.

When Anthony Minghella learned that Cate Blanchett was interested in playing a minor supporting role for Meredith – as opposed to the female lead – he duly expanded the role to bring her on board.

Although much of the film is filmed in or near water, Tom Ripley’s character in the novel (of the same name by Patricia Highsmith) is actually afraid of water. This is reflected in Tom Ripley’s behavior throughout the film. During the beach scene where Tom first meets Dickie, Tom does not go far from shore when he enters the sea, and returns to the beach almost immediately. He also refuses to join Freddie and Dickie in deep water from a sailboat in the scene where Freddie and Dickie play a fight. At the beginning of the scene with the rented motor boat in San Remo, Dickie deliberately starts rocking the boat back and forth, much to Tom’s discomfort, who yells for Dickie to stop. He is clearly politely afraid that the boat will capsize.



For the film, Jude Law learned to play the saxophone, and Matt Damon learned to play the piano.



Matt Damon’s lessons allowed him to reproduce the necessary piano fingering in the frame, but the piano music itself was recorded in the film by professional pianists Sally Heth and Gabriel Yared (film composer).



For the role of Tom Ripley, Matt Damon dropped 30 pounds.



The New York episodes that the film begins with were originally filmed in Rome. However, the director was not satisfied with the result and later these episodes were re-filmed in New York.



Dickie Greenleaf’s favorite menswear studio in Rome, Battistoni is a real menswear studio founded in 1946 and located in the courtyard of 61a Via Condotti.



The song, sung by Damon’s character “My Funny Valentine”, was first performed in the Broadway musical in 1937, “Babes in Arms”, has been released in more than 1,300 albums and performed by more than 600 artists.

In the theater, the heroes of the film are watching the opera “Eugene Onegin”. The episode shown in the film marks the end of the second act from Tchaikovsky’s opera. In this particular scene, Lensky challenged his friend Onegin to a duel over Olga, who was engaged to Lensky at the time. Lensky was mortally wounded, and Onegin left Russia

The cast of the film includes four Academy Award winners: Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Gwyneth Paltrow. It also includes one Academy Award nominee: Jude Law.

During filming, Jude Law broke his rib after falling from a boat in the scene of his own death.



The boutique where Ripley orders a wallet with Dickie Greenleaf’s initials is the Gucci boutique on Via Condotti.

Tom Ripley gives Marge a bottle of perfume from Santa Maria Novella, the same perfumer who invented Hannibal’s traitorous scent in Hannibal (2001).

Ripley kills Dick off the coast of San Remo, although the famous silhouette of the island of Capri, near Naples, clearly looms in the background.

The novel mentions that Dicky is portrayed as “a combination of Paul Gauguin and Errol Flynn.” Jude Law, who plays Dickie Greenleaf, will also make a cameo appearance with Errol Flynn in The Aviator (2004).