30 banks may close in Russia: how to get money back

Doctor of Economics Leonid Kholod commented on the review of the rating agency “Expert RA” “Health Index of the Banking Sector”, which states that during 2022 in Russia about thirty credit institutions may be closed due to license revocation or due to the merger process and absorption. The expert gave advice to the Russians on what to do if their investments end up in such a bank.

“Small credit companies appear and disappear every day, like banks, as this is an ongoing market process,” Kholod said in an interview with VM.RU. At the same time, he stressed that even if a financial institution of a small or large format is closed, the client always has a chance to get his money back.

“To save money, there is a special procedure that is supervised by the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA),” the expert recalled, adding that in the event of a bank closure, any client claims compensation from the DIA.

However, Kholod asked to pay attention to the fact that at the moment the agency returns to depositors an amount not exceeding 1.4 million rubles per person.

“If the client kept less than 1.4 million rubles in a financial institution that” burst “, then the DIA will return the entire amount of the deposit, as well as interest,” the expert clarified, adding that accounts in foreign currency are returned at the rate that was on the day the bank’s license was revoked.

The economist also advised to think about the termination of cooperation with an organization that began to delay payments or does not fulfill its obligations. He also noted that it is not worth dealing with “quite small offices”.

You should also be wary if a credit institution suddenly starts offering crazy deposits at rates.