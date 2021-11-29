40 Million XRP Listed On Binance And Sold Immediately | Blockchain24

While others choose to store their coins in cold or hot wallets instead of exchanges, this XRP whale moved a large amount of funds to a centralized exchange and most likely sold right away.

According to on-chain transactional activity, an anonymous wallet ending in “kskkhi” has moved 40 million coins to a wallet owned by the centralized Binance exchange.

There are currently nearly 13 million coins stored in an unknown wallet. The wallet received 40 million coins just a day before the major transaction from another unknown wallet that holds significantly more XRP.

The exchange between unknown whales is completely anonymous and was not known to the general public. The second wallet, which originally transferred 40 million coins to the wallet that sold it on Binance, currently contains 156 million XRP coins.

The larger wallet might somehow be linked to another centralized exchange as it receives a large amount of funds from it all the time, including those 40 million coins.

The sale of coins on the Binance exchange could lead to a rapid pullback of XRP, which today moves at a profit of 2.5%. The current daily XRP volume on Binance is 156 million coins. The transaction amount is approximately 25% of the current daily trading volume on the exchange.

At press time, XRP is trading at $ 0.97 with a 0.17% daily gain that peaked at 2.5%. Ripple previously faced a strong recovery, slipping below the $ 0.90 zone and then rallying back to $ 0.96 in one day.