55 OPCW countries are not satisfied with Moscow’s response to the request for Navalny

Alexey Navalny

Navalny was discharged from the German Charite clinic at the end of September last year after being treated for alleged poisoning by Novichok.

Russia did not provide enough information to answer questions about the poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny, which were in the request of 45 member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), their statement said. Russia, in turn, announced “signs of provocation” and “politicization of this whole affair.”

On October 5, the United States and 44 other states asked Russia questions in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article IX of the Chemical Weapons Convention. It provides that the member states shall exchange information within a specified time frame on any matter that may raise doubts about compliance with the convention.

The answer was received on October 7th. In it, as the statement says, this time signed by 55 countries, “no answers were given to the questions raised,” and “the Russian Federation did not provide information sufficient to answer doubts and concerns.”

The statement was adopted at the 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW, which is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3.

