55 OPCW countries are not satisfied with Moscow’s response to the request for Navalny

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Navalny was discharged from the German Charite clinic at the end of September last year after being treated for alleged poisoning by Novichok.

Russia did not provide enough information to answer questions about the poisoning of politician Alexei Navalny, which were in the request of 45 member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), their statement said. Russia, in turn, announced “signs of provocation” and “politicization of this whole affair.”

On October 5, the United States and 44 other states asked Russia questions in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article IX of the Chemical Weapons Convention. It provides that the member states shall exchange information within a specified time frame on any matter that may raise doubts about compliance with the convention.

The answer was received on October 7th. In it, as the statement says, this time signed by 55 countries, “no answers were given to the questions raised,” and “the Russian Federation did not provide information sufficient to answer doubts and concerns.”

The statement was adopted at the 26th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the OPCW, which is being held in The Hague from November 29 to December 3.

Repeated request

On November 5, 45 states again asked questions, including those concerning what actions Russia has taken since August 20, 2020 in light of its obligations under the convention.

“We call on the Russian Federation to provide the necessary clarifications in accordance with its obligations under the convention. Those who use chemical weapons must not go unpunished. Those responsible for the use of chemical weapons must be held accountable,” other OPCW participants called on Russia.

At the 26th session, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said that “there are signs of provocation and politicization of this whole case.”

“The Russian Federation gave exhaustive answers. We were asked: what steps did you take, what did you do? 230 witnesses were interviewed, those who were in contact with Navalny, those who accompanied him, 64 biochemical examinations were carried out, a lot of items were seized, including for investigative analysis, “- said Shulgin during the session (quoted by RIA Novosti).

“We will seek answers from France, Sweden, Great Britain and Germany, and will do our best to establish the truth in this murky story,” added the permanent representative (quoted by TASS).

According to him, not only these countries did not answer the questions posed by the Russian side, but also the technical secretariat of the OPCW rejected Moscow’s proposal to jointly study Navalny’s biomaterials.

Navalny’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh tweeted: “55 OPCW member countries signed a joint statement that Russia again did not answer questions about Navalny’s poisoning. And this silence is, of course, the truest answer to all questions.”

In December last year, the head of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, did indeed respond to the proposal of the Russian authorities to send an OPCW technical mission to Russia for a joint examination. His letter said that this requires obtaining Navalny’s consent to access his medical records and biomedical samples. Germany received such consent from Navalny.

The organization then rejected the offer of Russia to conduct a joint examination in the OPCW accredited St. Petersburg 62nd laboratory of the Research Institute of Hygiene, Occupational Pathology and Human Ecology of the FMBA of Russia. The OPCW noted that this is “outside the scope of existing procedures.”

OPCW experts have never studied or analyzed samples together with OPCW member states on the spot, but collected samples and sent them for analysis to designated laboratories to guarantee the independence and confidentiality of the examination, the letter said.

Russia’s position

On October 6, 2020, the OPCW announced that Navalny had been poisoned with a type of nerve agent Novichok, which is not on the lists of the chemicals annex to the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Moscow does not recognize the very fact of Navalny’s poisoning, declares provocations and accuses Western countries of refusing to cooperate on this issue.

“Questions about the incident with Navalny should be addressed not to us, but to Germany, France and Sweden, whose laboratories allegedly established the presence in the body of a Russian blogger of traces of a nerve agent from a family called” Novices “in the West, – he said in October this year permanent representative Shulgin.

Now at the conference of the OPCW member states, he said that Russian experts did not find traces of organophosphorus compounds in Navalny’s analyzes and no traces of third-party interference.

After returning from treatment in Germany, Navalny was taken into custody and sent to serve a real term in the Yves Rocher case in a colony; protests were held in Russia at the beginning of the year in support of him.