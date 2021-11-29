8 times J.Lo and Ben Affleck proved they looked great together









The reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is undoubtedly the event of the year in the world of show business. 17 years later, while fans of the star couple have long lost hope, the feelings of the former lovers flashed with renewed vigor. Now that J.Lo and Affleck are back together, we begin to remember how harmoniously they look with each other.









A spectacular Latin American and a brutal Hollywood handsome man, like no other, know a lot about double dressing. Fashion brands are already licking their lips in anticipation of getting a stylish pair for advertising campaigns, and professional models are seriously at risk of losing their bread in the form of contracts.

We decided to remember the favorite pairing outings of J. Lo and Ben Affleck, when they proved their superiority in the ability to dress with taste.









Jennifer had a preference for revealing outfits even before it became mainstream. And Ben always knew how to balance the sultry outfit of his girlfriend with a calm classic suit.









Fans of the famous couple still remember with particular fondness the joint appearance of Bennifer at the premiere of the film “Gigli”. And even though he is still included in the “top worst love films”, it was on his set in 2002 that feelings arose that the lovers managed to carry through so many years.









Another evening out, which was remembered by many. Delicate flowy menthol dress with lace trim on J.Lo and flawless tuxedo on Affleck.









Ideal for urban double dressing. Fall shades of clothing items for lovers are perfectly combined with each other: Jennifer in hoodies and jeans, and Ben in a warm park and loose-fitting trousers – this style lesson is hard to forget.









Only a few can look luxurious, even when you are in sweatpants and old jeans. Bennifer is clearly one of them. JLo’s soft pink tracksuit and Ben Affleck’s bubbly white longsleeve made a perfect pair. Hollywood favorites seemed like the modern version of the princess and her knight from fairy tales.









That evening, the lovers looked like Hispanic Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big, if he lived in Los Angeles, not New York. Jennifer’s cream dress matches perfectly with Ben’s shirt and tie.









An example of casual chic performed by Bennifer. Affleck in an alcoholic T-shirt and a light-colored shirt over the top, and J.Lo in a white top, flared jeans and heeled sandals – when the Sunday walk turned into a fashion show.









And again, radiant with happiness, Lopez in a stylish, laconic evening dress with a colored bodice and brutal Ben in a formal suit. Affleck has always favorably set off the beauty of his girlfriend, not trying to draw the attention of photographers to himself.









Could there be a more inspiring date outfit pairing? Jennifer in a pearl trench coat and cream high heels contrasting with Ben in a lightweight dark jacket and a matching shirt. It seems that these two are made for each other after all.

Photo: Getty Images, Legion-Media / Splash news, Shutterstock / Fotodom.ru

