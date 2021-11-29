80 years since the execution of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya. Interview about the Soviet myth with historian Boris Sokolov

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/80_let_so_dnya_kazni_zoi_kosmodemyanskoy_intervyu_o_sovetskom_mife_s_istorikom_borisom_sokolovym https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/80_let_so_dnya_kazni_zoi_kosmodemyanskoy_intervyu_o_sovetskom_mife_s_istorikom_borisom_sokolovym 2021.11.29

On November 29, 1941, 80 years ago, the Nazis executed the Red Army saboteur Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya. This figure was one of the symbols used to educate Soviet youth, and there is almost not a single person who went through the Soviet school who does not know this name. But today, when the Soviet past has become a subject of heated debate, the name of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya also comes under fire from time to time. Why Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya died, what her feat was and why Russian propaganda took her name into service, Znak.com talked about this with historian and publicist Boris Sokolov.

Shot from the film “Zoya” (2020 release)

“Zoya had nothing to hide, the Germans beat her out of pure sadism”

– In Soviet times, Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya was a hero, her feat and even, in a sense, her holiness were undeniable. In our time, this is disputed from different sides, although the chairman of the Russian Military Historical Society, Medinsky, said that she was a saint. How do you interpret her participation in World War II and how, accordingly, should her death be perceived?

– Naturally, I do not consider Zoya the Kosmodemyanskaya saint, but I consider her death truly heroic. The point is not in her material contribution to the victory – the arson of the stable with the horses hardly caused the enemy so much damage. The point is in her courageous behavior in the face of imminent death, which really became a symbol of the steadfastness of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War.

Zoya was betrayed by a comrade from her detachment, Vasily Klubkov. The journalist Petr Lidov wrote in one of his essays: “Zoya was interrogated in the presence of Klubkov. She refused to identify herself, refused to answer where she came from and why. She said that she did not know Klubkov and was seeing him for the first time.

Boris Sokolov Still from the broadcast on the YouTube channel Radio Baltkom / Mixnews

Then the officer looked at Klubkov. Klubkov said: “She’s lying, we are from the same detachment. We completed the task together. Her name is Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, Boris Krainov was also with us … “.

Under Klubkov, Zoya was stripped naked and beaten with rubber sticks, after which she said: “Kill me, but I won’t tell you anything.”

Subsequently, Klubkov was sent to Moscow as a German agent, was caught and shot. So there was nothing to hide Zoya, and the Germans beat her out of pure sadism. And they didn’t care what her real name was, Zoya or Tanya. But Zoe’s courage was that she did not ask for mercy, despite the beatings, and before her death she called on her compatriots to fight the enemy.

– But there were plenty of Soviet young people who died heroically in the Great Patriotic War, why did Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya become a symbol of intransigence before the enemy?

– I think the fact that it was Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya who was made a symbolic war hero was largely accidental. Here the fact that the material about Zoya got to the already mentioned journalist Pyotr Lidov, a war correspondent for Pravda, the country’s main newspaper, played a role. And he did a lot to clarify the circumstances of the feat of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya and her real name. His first essay was called “Tanya”, as this name was given to Zoya during interrogation. Lidov was a courageous man and an honest journalist. He did not introduce any deliberate distortions into his materials. Pyotr Aleksandrovich Lidov himself heroically died on June 22, 1944, during a Luftwaffe raid on the airfield of the American “flying fortresses” near Poltava.

– Can this behavior be called fanaticism, or is it overkill?

– I would not call it fanaticism, it is just courageous, heroic behavior.

“A real feat remains a feat, and a change in ideology should not affect this.”

– As a Soviet schoolboy, I remember the exaltation of the feat of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya and I roughly understand why this was done. But all this is understandable within the framework of the dominant communist ideology. Is this, if I may say so, a cult appropriate in the current situation and for future generations?

– I think that a real feat remains a feat, and a change in ideology should not influence this. Another thing is that now there is no cult of Zoya’s feat, as it was in Soviet times, and it can hardly be.

– In the story of the death of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, local residents, whose property suffered at her hands, also played a role. Naturally, by the standards of that time, they are traitors, worthy of death. But the war ended long ago, and the Soviet Union collapsed, is it possible to accept and understand the behavior of those people from the point of view of the current situation?

– I am of the opinion that Zoya was captured because of the betrayal of Klubkov, who gave the Germans a place for the group’s rendezvous. Krainov did not come there, and Zoya was captured there. Two residents of the village of Petrishchevo were shot not because they betrayed Zoya, but because they beat her and scolded her for the fire that had caused their houses to be damaged. I think that the execution was an excessively harsh punishment for them, even by the standards of that time. Maybe they could have been exiled. But to shoot is too much.

– Did you manage to watch the film “Zoya”, which was released this year. What is your opinion about this movie and its main character?

– I haven’t watched the film, so I can’t say anything. There was no time and no need. I read mostly negative reviews, and they didn’t hook me, didn’t make me want to watch the film. In general, among modern Russian films about the Great Patriotic War, I have not seen anything interesting, mostly some cheap handicrafts that are meaningless to a person who knows something about the war. This is a primitivization of Russian history in a patriotic spirit. Films are weak and hardly popular.

Shot from the film “Zoya” (2020 release)

– What do you think, what documents are missing in the history of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya and her associates, so that the whole picture becomes clear and the disputes would stop?

– It seems to me that the main documents have been published. The disputes around her feat are basically ideological in nature and are associated with different attitudes towards the Soviet past. The feat of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, in contrast to the feat of 28 Panfilov guardsmen, is a relatively rare case when the Soviet propaganda myth and the real picture of the feat do not differ much from each other.

– Is it possible today to put an end to the discussion around the figure of Kosmodemyanskaya? What is the ultimate attitude worth recording in this story?

– Since historians adhere to different ideological positions, discussions about the events of the past, including the feat of Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya, will always continue.

– Order No. 428, which was carried out by Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya as part of a sabotage group, is controversial by today’s standards. How necessary was it and were the sacrifices justified in the name of its implementation? It is also worth noting that the Komsomol saboteurs were prepared for war for only three days and were armed only with Molotov cocktails and pistols – that is, untrained youth were sent to certain death.

– Zoya and her comrades carried out the order of Stalin (formally – the Headquarters of the Supreme Command) of November 17, 1941 on the conduct of the “scorched earth” tactics, which demanded: “Destroy and burn to ashes all settlements in the rear of German troops at a distance of 40-60 km depth from the front edge and 20-30 km to the right and left of the roads … In each regiment, create teams of hunters of 20-30 people – each for the explosion and burning of settlements in which the enemy troops are located. ”

A scene from the film “Zoya”, filmed during the war (1944 release)

Naturally, the inhabitants of Petrishchev were not delighted with the fact that partisans sent from Moscow were burning their houses. And first of all, local residents suffered from the implementation of this order. The Germans occupied the surviving houses and drove their inhabitants out into the cold. In addition, the Germans had tents, there were cars where they could warm themselves, however, spending on this scarce fuel.

I think that Order No. 428 did not have any significant influence on the outcome of the battle for Moscow, if only because the saboteurs failed to burn down any significant number of villages. In the outcome of the battle, the main role was played by the balance of forces and means, which at the beginning of December 1941 was in favor of the Red Army, and the exhaustion of the Wehrmacht, which, in particular, by the end of the 1941 campaign, began to feel a shortage of fuel. Because of this, during the retreat, the Germans abandoned most of the vehicles and military equipment.

“Domestic history returns to totalitarian models”

– Do you have any fears that sooner or later toughening amendments to the law on the rehabilitation of Nazism will be adopted, in which any doubts about the actions of the Soviet government and the soldiers of the Red Army during the Great Patriotic War will be criminally and administratively punishable? For example, at the beginning of this year, the Russian Military Historical Society already sent an application to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to check the statements of Alexander Nevzorov about Zoya Kosmodemyanskaya and his subsequent prosecution under paragraph 2 of Article 354.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Rehabilitation of Nazism”). So State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov turned to Roskomnadzor with a complaint against Radio Liberty (recognized as a media foreign agent) in connection with the publication of your article on Order No. 270 during the Great Patriotic War. Radio Liberty drew up a protocol on the public dissemination of knowingly false information about veterans of the Great Patriotic War (part 4.1 of article 13.15 of the Administrative Code).

– As far as I understand, the general political trend, which intensified after the adoption of amendments to the Russian Constitution, led to the fact that the picture of Russian history, and not only of the period of the Great Patriotic War, is rapidly returning to Soviet totalitarian models. The protocol was drawn up because of my characterization of Zhukov’s cipher program about the execution of families that surrendered to the enemy as “draconian” and “sinister”, that is, because of purely value judgments, while all the documents I cited found archival confirmation. I think that soon it will be possible to write about all of Russian history, from Rurik to the present day, only in enthusiastic and patriotic tones. And it will be impossible to criticize either Stalin, or Beria, or Abakumov. After all, all of them are also veterans of the Great Patriotic War!

– Does it scare you? Will these measures stop you, induce you to stop speaking further, write articles, give interviews in the same way as you have always done?

– No, they won’t.

– What tactics should historians and publicists adopt if they disagree with Soviet myths about World War II?

– There is only one tactic – to continue to say and write what they believe to be true.

Photo of Kosmodemyanskaya before execution according to legend, the picture was found in the pocket of a murdered German officer

– In your opinion, how effective is the use of the Soviet myth of World War II for legitimizing the current political regime?

– I think that the main thing for today’s regime is police violence and the elimination of democratic freedoms. And what historical myths to use is of no fundamental importance. It’s just that in Soviet historiography the myth of the Great Patriotic War was most developed, as the myths of the Great October Revolution and the Civil War were previously developed. In addition, those who survived the war are still alive. And the myth of the revolution was not suitable, since the revolution is what the existing regime is most afraid of. And the myth of the Great Patriotic War is also good because it has a strong imperial component. As a result of the Great Patriotic War, the Soviet Union expanded the borders of its empire as much as possible, and for the Putin regime, the imperial ideology is the only ideological support.

– What will be the consequences for the perception of the period of the Great Patriotic War due to the fact that at a certain period it was used for political purposes?

– We are not able to predict when the government will change in Russia, and even more so – what kind of new government will be. But I think that after the current exaggerated attention to the theme of the Great Patriotic War, less attention will be paid to it. It will simply be one of many historical themes. Maybe just more attention will be paid to the 1917 revolution and the Civil War. There will be no total criticism, just historians will more objectively assess the events of 1941-1945 and to a greater extent fit them into the context of the Second World War.