A new strain of coronavirus is spreading around the world. The main thing about the “omicron”

Scientists around the world, WHO and governments around the world are worried about the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus. The first cases of infection with the new strain were recorded in South Africa, then it was found in Germany, Italy, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel and Australia. Experts fear the imminent spread of the new version around the world.

The omicron strain (B.1.1.529) has significantly more mutations than the original virus. Most of the mutations occur in the spike protein, with the help of which the virus enters the human body. Existing vaccines are mainly aimed at neutralizing the spike protein, so scientists fear that they will be less effective against the new strain. Virologist Tom Peacock of Imperial College London characterized mutations as “terrifying”.

The main questions about the new strain on the air of Present Time were answered by the Director of the Center for the Global Virological Network, Adjunct Professor at George Washington University Konstantin Chumakov…

Why scientists are afraid of a new strain

“Concerns come from the fact that this strain has 32 mutations compared to the original coronavirus, and just the location of these mutations gives scientists some reason to worry that it might better ensure the virus binds to our cells and be more infectious. this is so, judging by the fact that this strain has arisen and begins to spread. But whether this means that it will be more pathogenic is not clear. Whether this means that it will be insensitive to the immunity that vaccines create is also unclear. in all, it will be clear in a couple of weeks when the experiments will be carried out, when scientists will see how effectively the antibodies produced in response to vaccines will kill this virus. It’s too early to say, there is reason for concern, but it’s too early to panic “.





Is it possible to stop the spread of the virus by closing borders

Several countries have closed or restricted air traffic with South Africa due to a new strain discovered there. This was done by Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Israel. “It’s likely that the virus is already in other places. And so if we close the door now, it will probably be too late,” University of Hong Kong epidemiologist Ben Cowling told Reuters. Konstantin Chumakov thinks the same way.

“It is desirable to slow down the spread of this virus, but we live in a global world,” the scientist said. “This virus has already spread beyond Africa. Cases of the disease are being reported in Israel and in other countries. of course, the communication between Africa and Europe is quite intensive, and it may well be that there is already in America.

Unfortunately, we find new options when they are already widespread enough, we just cannot analyze every case. Therefore, I think that, of course, some reasonable measures make sense, but it is pointless to close the borders completely, because sooner or later it will penetrate.

In most normal civilized countries, this is simply technically impossible. [Такие] countries like China can close everything, and they probably have been sitting behind a closed lock for two years now. And it probably works for them. But to imagine that this can be done in Europe, or in the USA, or in other countries – we simply cannot stop our life because of some fears. “





What to do then

“To minimize the risks – we have already learned how to live with the coronavirus,” continued Konstantin Chumakov. “Those who wanted to get vaccinated. Many have already received a booster vaccine, and this is right, and it should be done in the future. But this does not mean that we need to weaken , so to speak, our precautions. We must observe them, we must wear a mask, we must try to avoid unnecessary contacts, so this strain does not change anything, even if it is more pathogenic. And the existing strains also pose a sufficient threat to people, especially unvaccinated ones. continue to live as normal a life as possible in a pandemic, just take precautions and still get vaccinated. “

Will the known vaccines against “omicron” help?

“We know too little about it, but so far there has not been a single option that has not been sensitive to vaccines. There are some that are slightly less sensitive – by 10-20%. This does not play a big role in the effectiveness of the vaccine. “, which everyone has already learned by heart, is sensitive to those vaccines that were made to strains two years ago. [на нечувствительность к вакцинам] this virus does not show.

Will it ever start? We do not know. Maybe this will be the first swallow. It seems to me that it is too early to discuss this. Until scientists receive direct data, it seems to me that there is no reason for concern. But if it happens that this strain really differs from others and it will not be sensitive to the immunity that vaccines cause, then the solution is also quite simple: just update the repertoire of these vaccines and make them so that they kill this virus. And it’s not that hard to do. “