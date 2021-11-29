https://ria.ru/20211129/shtorm-1761365037.html
A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm
A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm – Russia news today
A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm
One ship sank and four were thrown off the anchorage in Yalta as a result of a storm, the head of the city administration Yanina Pavlenko said. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T23: 45
2021-11-29T23: 45
2021-11-29T23: 47
incidents
Republic of Crimea
yalta
telegram (app)
Yanina Pavlenko
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39737/86/397378610_0:179:4200:2542_1920x0_80_0_0_70c9bb30751a405ae7cd3d4a2fe834d1.jpg
SIMFEROPOL, November 29 – RIA Novosti. One ship sank and four were thrown off the anchorage in Yalta as a result of a storm, the head of the city administration Yanina Pavlenko said. She recalled that at 22.30 in Yalta, four people were injured by the disaster: three were injured as a result of falling trees and were hospitalized, another person was injured by an antenna blown off by the wind (he went to the emergency room – hospitalization was not needed).
https://ria.ru/20211129/shtorm-1761355961.html
Republic of Crimea
yalta
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/realty/39737/86/397378610_287-0:3914:2720_1920x0_80_0_0_2d750c2a64c4dce572673b4264dd90c1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, republic of crimea, yalta, telegram (application), yanina pavlenko
A ship sank in Yalta due to a storm