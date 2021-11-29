A snow cyclone has arrived in Vladivostok (PHOTO; UPDATED)

The promised cyclone arrived in Vladivostok on the morning of Tuesday, November 30. At about 7:00, snow began to fall in the city. According to the mayor’s office, the road services began to process the roads with reagents at 4:00, the descent to Captain Shefner was closed at 6:00, and heavy trucks were banned from entering the city.

The residents of Vladivostok were warned about the bad weather in advance. As of 8:15 am, the traffic situation in the city is normal – traffic jams are 4 points, motorists are moving carefully, but dense congestions are observed only on Avenue of the 100th anniversary of Vladivostok, Svetlanskaya and Oleg Koshevoy towards the Golden Bridge.

Car enthusiasts were asked in advance to refuse to travel by private transport, and city residents, if possible, to stay at home. However, there are enough cars on the roads – it is possible that drivers who have driven onto the roads will regret this decision in the evening. In addition, not all car owners were sympathetic to the request of the mayor Konstantin Shestakov – many cars are already parked along the main city roads.

Those who did not have time to get behind the wheel can use public transport, which operates normally today. According to the mayor’s office, 492 buses, 10 trams and 6 trolleybuses are on the routes today.

According to forecasters, deterioration in weather conditions is expected at lunchtime. Snow will fall, a blizzard will begin, ice phenomena are expected. The wind will intensify to stormy ones, and the air temperature will continue to drop during the day.

Recall that on the eve, a high alert mode was introduced in the city – it will operate until December 4.

Lessons in schools today will be held remotely, and you can bring your child to kindergarten by 9:00 am.

8:38 am: Information from the headquarters: roads are treated with anti-icing agents. On the map, blue indicates areas that have already been treated with a liquid reagent, green – spills with a sand-salt mixture.

9:14 am: The snow has intensified. Traffic jams – 6 points. The exit from the Golden Bridge to Vsevolod Sibirtsev is complicated. Traffic jams in the center, all on the same avenue of the 100th anniversary of Vladivostok, on Kotelnikov, Vyselkovaya.

The mayor’s office says more than 330 workers will be hired to clear the snow. These are employees of municipal enterprises “Maintenance of urban areas”, “Roads of Vladivostok” and five contractors. They will clean sidewalks, stairs, viaducts and walkways by hand and using small means of mechanization. Also, wipers of management enterprises and other organizations should join the snow removal.

9:18 am: FEFU is remote today. The university press service reports that due to weather conditions, the coronavirus vaccination point on campus will be open from 9:00 to 12:00.

9:24 am: Eyewitnesses report that there is a traffic jam on the ring of the Tool Factory due to an accident involving three cars.

The press service of the Far Eastern Railway informs that all electric trains run on schedule.