A star was installed at the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona – RBK

The tower of the Sagrada Familia (Sagrada Familia) in Barcelona, ​​which has been under construction for almost 140 years, has installed the last element – a star. it should from the Cathedral’s press service on Twitter.

“The star is already crowning the tower of the Virgin Mary. Today the star of the Virgin is installed in the Sagrada Familia. This is a historic event as it is the last part of the tower that is changing the face of Barcelona, ​​”the message says.

Construction of the Sagrada Familia began in 1882 and was interrupted during the 1936-1939 Civil War and during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. The architect of the cathedral is Antoni Gaudi. Initially, the cathedral was built exclusively with donations from parishioners, and then through the sale of tickets to tourists. The construction was planned to be completed by 2026. When the church is completed, its building will consist of 18 towers: 12 of them are dedicated to the apostles, four to the authors of the Gospels, one to Jesus Christ and one more to the Virgin Mary.

In 2005, the cathedral was included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Five years later, in 2010, Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the Sagrada Familia. During the ceremony, almost 7 thousand people were present in the church building.