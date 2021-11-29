A textbook about Akhmat Kadyrov was included in the school curriculum in Chechnya – RBK

A textbook entitled “The Path Illuminated with Light” for students in grades 9-11 was written by the head of the Department of Economic Security and Anti-Corruption of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Chechnya

Photo: Said Tsarnaev / RIA Novosti



A textbook on the first president of the republic, Akhmat Kadyrov, has been included in the school curriculum for high school students in Chechnya, reports the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.

A study guide entitled “The Path Illuminated with Light” is intended for students in grades 9-11 as additional material in the study of history.

As the report says, the book tells about the life and work of Akhmat Kadyrov, details of his work, political views and achievements. “In the appendix of the manual, the political and spiritual heritage of Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov is presented – these are interviews, articles and speeches of scientific practical value,” the report says.

According to the teacher of history and social studies at school No. 28 in Grozny Yaragi Iznaurov, they began to study the textbook in September this year. “We try to devote as much time as we can to this book,” he said.