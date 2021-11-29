https://ria.ru/20211129/kirgiziya-1761198839.html

According to preliminary data of the CEC, six parties enter the parliament of Kyrgyzstan

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, six parties enter the Kyrgyz parliament – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

According to preliminary data of the CEC, six parties enter the parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The CEC of Kyrgyzstan received 97.43% of the ballots in the parliamentary elections, six parties are on the party lists, according to the CEC’s online scoreboard. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T06: 18

2021-11-29T06: 18

2021-11-29T06: 18

in the world

Kyrgyzstan

cycle of kyrgyzstan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761169282_0:326:3060:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ca057b0402ce85224d77132bff765d18.jpg

BISHKEK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan received 97.43% of ballots in parliamentary elections, six parties pass according to party lists, according to the CEC’s online scoreboard. Kyrgyzstan “(” The Motherland of Kyrgyzstan “) with 16.44%, followed by” Ishenim “(” Vera “) with 13.2%, then” Yntymak “(” Harmony “) with 10.65%. Two opposition parties follow: Alliance with 8.07% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) with 6.58%. The little-known Yiman Nuru (Ray of Faith) party closes the top six with 5.95 percent. The election barrier is 5 percent. The elections are the second attempt to elect the seventh convocation of the Kyrgyz parliament. The results of the previous vote, held in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid riots in the republic that led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

https://ria.ru/20211128/kirgiziya-1761158786.html

Kyrgyzstan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761169282_247-0:2976:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0a4f4e2920f55e1e43e7c4c7803d21.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, kyrgyzstan, cycle of kyrgyzstan