After a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle appeared on television again

British Prince Harry’s wife, 40 Meghan Markle became a guest of the talk show of the popular American presenter Ellen DeGeneres.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on television for the first time since she gave an interview in tandem with her husband in March this year. Oprah Winfrey, rife with accusations against the British royal family.

This time there were no scandals, and during a conversation with an open lesbian DeGeneres, Markle remembered not without pleasure the time when she had to go through acting auditions. She also spoke about her current life in California and even showed a photo of her eldest son Archie, who is now 2.5 years old.

“We moved to California at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic,” Markle either complained or bragged about. – Everything was closed, and we had to spend a lot of time at home, turning it into a cozy nest. But here we are very happy!

The Duchess of Sussex also said that her youngest five-month-old daughter, who was named Lilibet in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, is now teething, so the couple sleep very badly at night.

“My husband helps me always and in everything,” Megan said. – And in sorrow and in joy. Although we are very tired, we try to diversify our life in every possible way. Raising children is not easy, so I try to convey the idea that parental leave in the United States should not be as short as it is now.

It is known that Markle, who has US citizenship, has already sent a number of American congressmen a demand to introduce extended paid parental leave for all Americans.

The Duchess also spoke about the traditions of celebrating Halloween.

– This year Archie dressed up in a dinosaur costume, Lilibet was wearing a skunk costume, but it lasted for 5 minutes, then she burst into tears and we changed her clothes. – the Duchess finished the conversation.