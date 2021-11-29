https://ria.ru/20211128/kirgiziya-1761160992.html

After processing 90% of ballots, six parties pass to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan

After processing 90% of ballots, six parties pass to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021

After processing 90% of ballots, six parties pass to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan

After processing 90% of ballots to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan, six parties pass, three pro-government ones are in the lead, according to data on the website of the Central Election Commission of the republic. RIA Novosti, 28.11.2021

2021-11-28T18: 37

2021-11-28T18: 37

2021-11-28T18: 37

in the world

Kyrgyzstan

ata-jurt

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761098870_0:180:3004:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_a0804f58dea4ee85da1b7df2019b4f49.jpg

BISHKEK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. After processing 90% of ballots to the parliament of Kyrgyzstan, six parties pass, three pro-government ones are in the lead, according to data on the website of the Central Election Commission of the republic. him “Ishenim” (“Vera”) with 13.5%, then “Yntymak” (“Harmony”) with 10.81%. Two opposition parties follow: Alliance with 8.23% and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) with 7.64%. The little-known party “Yiman Nuru” (“Ray of Faith”) closes the top six. Elections to the seventh parliamentary convocation were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday, for the first time they were held under a mixed system. Candidates on party lists competed for 54 mandates, candidates in single-mandate constituencies fought for another 36 seats in parliament. This is the second attempt to elect the seventh convocation of parliament. The results of the previous vote, held in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid riots in the republic that led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

https://ria.ru/20211128/kirgiziya-1761158786.html

Kyrgyzstan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1c/1761098870_137-0:2868:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6f6f477ae37aa4d2e74748e43f04115.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Kyrgyzstan, ata-jurt