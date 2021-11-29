Amber Heard showed photos from training for Aquaman 2 and revealed what kind of music she listens to

We now know what Mera includes when playing sports.

Shot from the movie “Aquaman”

Amber Heard posted on Instagram a photo of her workouts before filming the highly anticipated Aquaman 2 movie.



In the picture, the actress in her athletic uniform performs one of the exercises. She looks fit, as if ready for new superhero exploits! And in the commentary, Hurd wrote that she listens to the track “Pussy Talk” by City Girls during training.

Earlier, Amber Heard posted another shot taken on the set of the first “Aquaman”:

Patrick Wilson also recently shared a rather unusual workout footage. The performer of the role of Orm showed the floor wet with sweat:

The participation of Amber Heard in the project was questioned for some time – because of the scandalous history of the conflict with Johnny Depp. After Depp left the Fantastic Beasts franchise, many DC fans assumed that Warner Bros. will fire Hurd. However, these pictures and Hurd herself confirmed that the actress remains in the role of the MCU Mera.

We last saw Meru in the director’s cut of Justice League by Zach Snyder. She became part of Team Batman (Ben Affleck) from The Dark Knight’s Nightmare. It is unlikely that this storyline will continue as Warner Bros. refused to develop Snyder’s vision.

James Wan’s Aquaman 2 starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry is slated to premiere on December 15, 2022.

See Also: Aquaman: James Wan’s Disheartening Odyssey

