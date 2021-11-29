An emergency regime was introduced in Kuzbass after the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine – RBK

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



The authorities of the Kemerovo region have introduced an emergency situation in the region in connection with the accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine, as a result of which 51 people died. This is stated in the decree of the regional governor Sergei Tsivilev, which is published on the website of the regional government. The regional government’s electronic bulletin says the document was signed on November 25 and published on November 26, but has not yet been reported.

“In connection with the death of people at the Listvyazhnaya Mine LLC, to introduce on the territory of the Kemerovo Region a mode of functioning of the governing bodies and forces of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations -“ Emergency Situation ”,” the resolution says.

The accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine occurred on the morning of November 25. At that moment, 285 people were underground, 239 were evacuated, 46 miners were killed. Emergencies Ministry employees went to rescue the miners, but later communication with a group of six people was cut off. All of its members were declared dead, but a day later one rescuer was found alive. A total of 76 people were injured.

Diesel locomotive drivers and miners interviewed by RBC said that before the accident at the mine, they recorded an increased level of methane. According to them, the management glued the sensors to hide the real level of methane concentration at the plant.