An emergency regime was introduced in the Kemerovo region due to an accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine

2021-11-29T08: 18

incidents

Kemerovo region

belovo

accident at the “listvyazhnaya” mine in Kuzbass

KEMEROVO, November 29 – RIA Novosti. An emergency regime was introduced on the territory of the Kemerovo region due to an emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine, where 51 people died, the corresponding order of the governor was published on the website of the Kuzbass government. emergency situations – “Emergency.” Establish a regional level of response for the forces and means of the unified state system for the prevention and elimination of emergency situations, “the document says. November of the current year. On the morning of November 25, at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region, there was smoke, 285 people were underground. They managed to withdraw most of them, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was a methane explosion. 51 people were killed: 46 miners and five mine rescuers. A three-day mourning period has been declared in the region.

Kemerovo region

belovo

2021

news

ru-RU

