An insider revealed how much Vin Diesel will receive for “Fast and Furious 11”

For over a decade, there have been rumors about the impact Vin Diesel has on the franchise “Fast and the Furious”…

The actor has always been the one most heavily involved in development, which is non-negotiable, but his long-standing feud with the Producers Guild of America indicates that he is not as practical as he would like. Diesel said on social media last year that he was softening the war between Universal Pictures and the Guild over “Fast and the Furious 9”, but it turned out that the controversy was related to him and the fact that he still had not received the award.

Another thing to be debated with is that Diesel is also the highest paid part of the cast, receiving at least $ 20 million in advance over the past few films. Plus bonuses for the status of the head of the production company One Race Films.

Insider Daniel Richtman proposes that the star receive a $ 80 million salary for the eleventh and final film in the series. However, no further information is available.

$ 80 million sounds realistic given the franchise’s box office, but that’s double the highest fees from big movie stars.

Expected that “Fast and Furious 10” will be released in 2023, and “Fast and Furious 11” – in 2024.