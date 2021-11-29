https://ria.ru/20211129/shvetsiya-1761296517.html

Andersson re-elected as Prime Minister of Sweden

Andersson was re-elected Prime Minister of Sweden – Russia news today

Andersson re-elected as Prime Minister of Sweden

The Riksdag (Swedish unicameral parliament) has elected the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden Magdalena Andersson as Prime Minister for the second time. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T16: 09

2021-11-29T16: 09

2021-11-29T16: 28

in the world

Sweden

riksdag of sweden

magdalena andersson

stefan leuven

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761299091_0:186:2730:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_da6a2935fb5dd871b77660b521274bb2.jpg

ZURICH, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The Riksdag (Swedish unicameral parliament) elected for the second time the leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, as Prime Minister. At least 175 votes in favor or abstain were required to confirm the candidacy of Andersson. 101 MPs voted for her candidacy, 173 opposed, 75 members of parliament abstained. Last week, Andersson was elected prime minister and became the first woman in this post. But after a few hours, she resigned. After the election of Andersson, the draft budget of the Swedish government did not gain a majority following the parliamentary vote; most of the deputies supported the draft proposed by the opposition. Since then, the Environmental Party announced that it is withdrawing from the coalition that makes up the minority government. Andersson submitted her resignation to the Speaker of Parliament just hours after she was elected head of government, and Stefan Leuven resigned as Swedish Prime Minister in early November. He led the Social Democratic Party in 2012 and led it to victory in two elections in 2014 and 2018. Recently, however, the position of the party has been shaken, which is reflected in the results of opinion polls. Leuven said in August that the party needs a new leader ahead of elections in 2022.

https://ria.ru/20211124/shvetsiya-1760607191.html

https://ria.ru/20211110/shvetsiya-1758403509.html

Sweden

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761299091_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a44fa4bd8634b3b972c9c2a4cffeb61a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, sweden, riksdag sweden, magdalena andersson, stefan leuven