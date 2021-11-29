Andersson, who worked for 7 hours as Prime Minister of Sweden, took this post again – RBK

Magdalena Andersson stepped down as prime minister on November 24 just seven hours after her election. This happened due to the automatic resignation of the government after the Green Party left the coalition.

Magdalena Andersson

(Photo: TT News Agency / Reuters)



The leader of the Social Democratic Labor Party of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, was re-elected as Prime Minister of Sweden after she was forced to step down on November 24, seven hours after her appointment. Reported by Aftonbladet.

Thus, she will head a government made up of only one Social Democratic Party.

Andersson was first elected to the post of head of the Swedish government on November 24. However, she left office seven hours later due to the collapse of the cabinet. The Green Party withdrew from the government coalition, which means the automatic resignation of the Cabinet.

Andersson’s candidacy was supported by 101 MPs, 75 abstained, 173 voted against. In Sweden, the Prime Minister does not need to receive a majority of votes to be elected – it is enough if the majority of MPs do not vote against him.

In Sweden, about half a year continues government crisis related to the balance of power in the country’s parliament (Riksdag). The Social Democratic Party holds less than a third of the seats (100) in the Riksdag, while the Green Party has only 16 seats out of 349. At the same time, the Swedish government was formed on the basis of a coalition of these two parties.