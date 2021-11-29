As the QR code will be called, Gazprom’s record due to the boom in prices. The main thing for the day – RBK

The authorities thought about a new name for QR codes, the Gamaleya Center began adapting Sputnik V and Sputnik Light to the omicron strain, and Gazprom made a record profit when Nord Stream 2 was idle. The main thing for the day – in the RBC review

Authorities discussed the new name of the document with QR codes

The Kremlin and the government are discussing the possible names of the document, according to which those vaccinated against coronavirus will be able to visit public places when restrictions are imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic. RBC was told about this by two sources close to the presidential administration and an interlocutor close to the government. At the same time, the authorities plan to minimize the use of the term “QR code” in public rhetoric.

A QR code is just a tool for transmitting information, such as a flash drive, a federal official explained to RBC. The document itself, which allows one to significantly expand the covid restrictions, should be called something else, he added. Variants of the new name are being tested using sociology. The QR code “can be called whatever you want, it will remain a QR code,” said the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov at a briefing, RBC correspondent reports.