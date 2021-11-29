ATOR advised Russians not to worry about the possible closure of Egypt in connection with a new strain of coronavirus

The Russians do not yet need to worry about the possible closure of Egypt in connection with the detection of a new strain of the Omicron coronavirus. About it RIA Novosti announced the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Maya Lomidze…

“Regular and charter flights with Egypt are carried out in a planned manner, tourists have no cause for concern yet,” Lomidze said.

Formerly Senator, Honored Doctor of the Russian Federation Vladimir Krugly admitted that the new Omicron coronavirus strain is already in Russia. According to him, the source of its distribution may be citizens who arrived from Egypt. Krugly called for the closure of air traffic with this country until the omicron option is studied.

Lomidze noted that due to the statement of Krugloye, tourists “all day on November 28 turned to their travel agents with questions about whether their tours will take place in December and January.” She urged not to panic and not to fear the closure of flights and added that no one in the government or operational headquarters is currently seriously considering such an option, and about 80-100 thousand tourists have already booked tours for departures in late December – early January.

At the same time, the headquarters said that from November 28, entry to Russia from Hong Kong, South Africa, as well as other African countries where a new strain of coronavirus was found – Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini and Tanzania will be limited.