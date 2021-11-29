ATOR rejected data on the closure of Egypt for tourists from Russia – RBC

Melita Vujnovich, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia, admitted that the new strain, which was named omicron, could pose a greater danger than previously found variants of infection. “He looks like that now, we have to wait a little, because the beta behaved like that, had such, say, opportunities,” she said.

Russia will restrict entry from 9 countries and Hong Kong due to new COVID strain



On November 28, Senator and Honored Doctor of Russia Vladimir Krugly suggested that the omicron had already appeared in Russia. In his opinion, the source of the spread of the strain could be tourists who returned to the country and were vacationing in Egypt. Krugly called for medical supervision of the returning Russians.

“As of Sunday, the omicron strain has not been detected in Russia,” said Kamil Khafizov, head of the scientific group for the development of new diagnostic methods based on sequencing technologies at the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, RIA Novosti reports. According to him, scientists are actively studying the genomes of COVID-19, in particular, in those patients who recently flew out of the country.

Since November 30, in the UK, in connection with the finding of a new strain, for all those entering the kingdom, they introduced a requirement to undergo PCR testing no later than the second day of stay and to self-isolate. In addition, masks will become mandatory in shops, hairdressing banks, post offices and other institutions, the government said. They will also be obliged to carry passengers of public transport.

In addition, the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health reportedthat visitors from the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Great Britain, Egypt and Malawi will be required to demonstrate a negative PCR test and spend ten days in quarantine.