Austria proposed to introduce a fine of € 7.2 thousand for refusing to vaccinate – RBK

The Austrian authorities have prepared a bill according to which those residents of the country who refuse compulsory vaccination against coronavirus will have to pay a fine of up to € 7.2 thousand, writes Kronen Zeitung.

According to the newspaper, in the case of the first refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19, a resident of Austria will be summoned to the district administrative body. If the person ignores this invitation, then after four weeks he will be called again. On the third refusal of vaccination, a person faces a fine of € 3.6 thousand or imprisonment for four weeks. With subsequent refusals, the fine may increase to € 7.2 thousand, said the Kronen Zeitung. The coronavirus vaccine in Austria must be done by everyone except pregnant women and minors.

The newspaper added that the bill has not yet been completed and will be finalized. According to preliminary data, if adopted, the law will enter into force in February 2022 and will be valid for three years.

Austrian Chancellor announces universal vaccination due to anti-vaccines



Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg previously said that Austria will introduce mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 from February next year. He explained this decision by the fact that the voluntary vaccination program was thwarted by opponents of vaccinations. “There are too many political forces, opponents of vaccinations and fake news in our country that incite too many people to refuse vaccinations. Therefore, it was decided to introduce universal compulsory vaccination from February 1, 2022, ”Schallenberg said. He also mentioned that an administrative penalty would be introduced for refusing to be vaccinated. An exception will be made only for those who have medical contraindications.