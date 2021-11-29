Austria to introduce fines of up to 7200 euros for refusing to vaccinate – Gazeta.Ru

Austria will impose fines of up to € 7,200,000 and prison terms for refusing to vaccinate. It is reported by Die presse with reference to a draft version of the corresponding bill being developed by the country’s authorities.

According to the newspaper, the mandatory vaccination will apply to everyone who lives in Austria, with some exceptions. Those who ignore the official vaccination summons face punishment in the form of fines ranging from € 3,600 to € 7,200,000 or four months in prison.

The article notes that such measures will be introduced in the country from February 2022. Only those who cannot be vaccinated without threat to life or health, as well as pregnant women and children under 12 years of age, will be able to avoid compulsory vaccination.

Formerly Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg statedthat, against the background of a difficult epidemiological situation, starting from February 2022, mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens is being introduced in the country.