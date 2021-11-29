AvtoVAZ promised not to sell cars with imposed additional equipment :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ will not sell cars with the mandatory installation of additional equipment, according to the press service of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), which conducted a relevant audit in relation to the company.

The reason for the check was the information of the Vedomosti newspaper about the prohibition of dealers to sell Lada without additional equipment. The department stressed that they are going to continue to keep the situation under control.

“The manufacturer informed the department that it does not plan to oblige dealers to sell Lada cars, imposing additional accessories. AvtoVAZ is also interested in preserving the variety of vehicle configurations and their equipment at the request of consumers, ”the department said.

As the FAS explained, from December 1, Lada cars with an additional set of accessories will indeed appear on sale. However, all old trim levels will also remain available. At the same time, the consumer also has the right to purchase a car without additional equipment.

“Additionally, Avtovaz announced that it was informing dealers about the need to observe consumer rights. In particular, about the availability of the potential buyer of the opportunity to obtain comprehensive information about the elements included in the set of accessories for a specific car model and its cost prior to concluding a purchase and sale agreement, ”the department concluded.

Earlier, Vedomosti reported that AvtoVAZ was going to ban the sale of Lada cars without additional accessories. The list includes engine protection, floor and trunk mats, door deflectors. Moreover, the set had to vary depending on the model. It was expected that because of such a package, the cost of Russian cars could increase from eight to 30 thousand rubles. At the same time, this year AvtoVAZ has raised prices for its cars six times already.

The rise in prices is associated with the continuing shortage of microcircuits, which is faced by most of the major automakers around the world (including AvtoVAZ). As a result, the Russian company faced a serious shortage of cars.

AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in October this year. As stated in the message of the company (available from Autonews), this figure is 30.9% less than the figures for the same period last year. Such results at AvtoVAZ were explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading automakers around the world. Moreover, this figure is 48.7% more than in the previous month.

As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year.