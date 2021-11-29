AvtoVAZ will not impose “dopa” on the buyers of Lada (so as not to conflict with the FAS)

The Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia (FAS) has reported on the verification of AvtoVAZ’s intentions to impose dealer “dopas” when selling cars.

As a reminder, at the end of October it was reported that starting from November 15 the prices for Lada cars in the official price lists will be set taking into account the cost of additional accessories. It was later clarified that the deadline for the new car sales model was postponed to December 1.

The FAS saw in this course a violation of antimonopoly legislation and asked AvtoVAZ for full information about the new conditions for the sale of cars.

On November 29, the department published the results of the audit: “The manufacturer said that it does not plan to oblige dealers to sell Lada cars, imposing additional accessories. AvtoVAZ is also interested in preserving the variety of vehicle configurations and their equipment at the request of consumers. As the manufacturer explained, it is planned to introduce new options for completing cars with sets of accessories from December 1, while they will not exclude previously existing ones. The consumer also has the right to purchase a car without additional equipment.“.

AvtoVAZ also announced that it informs Lada dealers about the need to observe consumer rights. In particular, about the availability of a potential buyer of the opportunity to obtain comprehensive information about the elements included in the set of accessories for a specific model and its cost before concluding a sales contract.

The shortage of new mass-produced passenger cars continues on the Russian market. The reason is interruptions in their production due to the global shortage of electronic chips. Under these conditions, dealers of many car brands force them to take additional accessories when buying cars (carpets, driver sets, decorative door sills, etc.) – this inflates the price of a car and at the same time increases the seller’s profit.

From the messages of the resource “Lada.Online” it appeared that AvtoVAZ was going to impose a set of accessories costing from 8 to 25 thousand rubles when selling cars. So, for Lada Niva Legend, the list was supposed to include interior and luggage mats, a set of door deflectors, and for Lada Vesta – a pallet in the spare wheel niche, crankcase protection, mats, hood shock absorbers, deflectors on the doors and windshield, a radiator mesh.