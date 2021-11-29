Baikal processors will begin to assemble in Russia – the project is experimental in nature

The company “Baikal Electronics”, a developer of domestic processors of the same name, plans to test their assembly at the facilities of the GS Group in the Kaliningrad region. This can help reduce the costs and risks associated with supply chains.

As a reminder, Baikal Electronics supplies products such as Baikal-T (BE-T1000) based on MIPS Warrior P-class P5600 architecture and Baikal-M (BE-M1000) based on ARM v8 architecture. The Taiwanese giant TSMC is engaged in the production of the microcircuits themselves, and their assembly has so far been carried out at foreign enterprises.

As RBC now reports, “Baikal Electronics” will test the assembly of its processors in Russia. We are talking about installing microcircuits in a case at GS Nanotech (part of the GS Group). The project is of an experimental nature, so Baikal Electronics does not name the volumes of chips that are planned to be assembled in Russia.

“Packaging is one of those technological processes that can be transferred to the territory of the country, thereby forming most of its added value within Russia.“, – noted Andrey Evdokimov, General Director of Baikal Electronics.

In the future, the company is considering the possibility of localizing the production of cases for processors in Russia. Mr. Evdokimov emphasizes that the complexity of this task is comparable to the production of the microcircuit itself.