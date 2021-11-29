Bella Hadid, Hayley Bieber, Kendall Jenner: the fashion world mourns for Virgil Abloh – novosti-shou-biznesa

Many world models, singers and other famous people have collaborated with the designer. Find out how they react to his death.

Star reactions to Virgil Abloh’s death

Hailey bieber

“Virgil completely changed my outlook on street style and fashion. The way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I can never fully express how grateful I was to know and work with him. From walking the runways to the fact that he created my wedding dress and all other amazing moments, I felt that he was always worried about me, he was the one who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation and every room he entered. there is such a rare creative mind in a generation. I will never forget its influence. We love you Virgil, “Haley wrote.

Hayley Bieber and Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Hayley Bieber

Kendall Jenner

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. If you had the chance to know Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. He was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful and full of light person I have ever known. He was able to do so, to make those around him feel special, his sincere smile would warm your heart. Fighting the disease alone, he explained what he was – he never wanted anyone to worry about him.

Virgil taught me and all of us a very important lesson. He knew that he was sick, but at the same time he remained bright, kind, full of love. We all need ourselves a little Virgil. He left us with his influence to create and change the world. Virge, you did just that.

Our angel is here on earth, now above us. I love you! And I will miss you. I am happy that your energy touched me. I know that you create the very best. Rest in peace, handsome Virgil. Until next time, “Kendall wrote touchingly.

Bella Hadid

“I’m at a loss. He was someone for everyone. It was the magical power that he had. He made every person he met to feel special. Even when the world was sad, Virgil brought laughter, color and beauty. The way he positively influenced everything he touched and always insisted on his culture, and that was the reason why he was an angel on earth, one for many … The most beautiful soul of a warrior.

You broke boundaries and made everything your own. You endlessly shared your love. He did all the best in life for family, friends, work. Virge, we’ll miss you. You really saw me and supported me. As I did with many. You’ve always been inspired to keep working hard, to be good. In spite of everything. I send love and prayers to Abloh’s family. I’m devastated. You will be missed. Fly high my brother. I know that you are watching the world right now. I will love you all my life “, – said a close friend of Virgil Abloh – Bella Hadid.

Bella Hadid and Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Bella Hadid

Victoria Beckham

“Real inspiration from all sides. Rest in peace, Virgil Abloh. I send love and light to your beautiful family. We will all miss you very much,” the designer wrote under her colleague’s black and white photo.

Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Victoria Beckham

Winnie Harlow

“Rest in peace, icon. You helped propel culture forward, open doors and break down barriers. Which made the next generation of creative people feel like anything is possible,” said the model.

Winnie Harlow and Virgil Abloh / Photo from instagram Winnie Harlow

Gigi Hadid

“I am heartbroken over the loss of my dear friend and world friend Virgil Abloh. His kindness and energetic generosity have left an unforgettable impression on every life he touched. with this person, and know what is behind him, we will miss him very much, appreciate and celebrate him. I present him now as our Mickey Mouse. Forever with us, adorable, charming, guides us with this special Virgil’s fun. I’m sure he wanted to be remembered that way, but without him the room would never be like that.

You will continue to inspire me every day, Virge. I feel blessed and respected every moment. Rest in peace, my friend. Everyone loves loves. “See you somewhere, soon.”

I send my deepest condolences, light and strength to Shannon, their children and his entire family, ”wrote the model.

Gigi Hadid and Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Gigi Hadid

Coco Rocha

“It’s a shame to hear about the sudden death of Virgil Abloh. He influenced a whole generation in fashion. I remember how Gigi introduced me to him a few years ago. Then I thought how sweet and humble he is, despite all the awards that come his way. He always seemed to handle the attention he had with grace and a warm smile Three weeks ago I was at his retrospective art exhibition. time and what to do next. I had no idea that it would be the last time, too early is a belittling, but now we have to take the positive that he put into the world of fashion and push it further. Now all my thoughts are with his family and close friends, “wrote Coco Rocha.

Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Coco Roshi

Kaia Gerber

“In a world where smiles are met too rarely, and kindness is even less common, there was you. With your laughter, light and positive. I looked at you when it seemed that everything was spinning, and you somehow made it subside. You saw people and through his art gave them the courage to be themselves. Thank you for everything you taught me. You taught us. You changed the world, Virgil, forever. We love you.

I express my love and sympathy to Shannon, their children and the whole family, “said the model.

Kaia Gerber and Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Kaia Gerber

Donatella Versace

“Virgil, I have no words. The world has lost a fashionable superstar. An innovator. Creator of history textbooks. I think of all your loved ones on this tragic day. I love you, Donatella,” Versace said.

Donatella Versace and Virgil Abloh / Photo from Instagram Donatella Versace

Chris Jenner

“I am so upset and devastated to learn about the death of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I send all my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel, Virgil, and we love you,” Chris wrote touchingly.

Kris Jenner and Virgil Abloh / Photo from instagram Kris Jenner