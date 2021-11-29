Ben Affleck saved Jennifer Lopez from being attacked by a mad fan

On their way from Venice after the annual film festival, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez ran into an avid fan.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: legion-media.ru)

A man without a mask wanted to take a selfie with a couple, heading straight for the stars.

As a result, the 49-year-old actor physically blocked a fan who got too close. Affleck was the first to push the man away from the 52-year-old singer as she stepped back in the midst of the chaos. Soon, their personal bodyguard grabbed the fan by the wrists and pushed him away from the star couple.

Once the path was clear, the couple joined hands again and continued through the airport without looking up to avoid eye contact with any other potential trouble.

Note that this was the eventful end of Bennifer’s trip to Italy. The couple have captured public attention from the minute they arrived in Venice, taking a water taxi to the film festival, before closing the red carpet together on Friday night.

Lopez accompanied his lover to the premiere of Affleck and Matt Damon’s The Last Duel. The festival was the first event Ben and Jennifer attended together since their romantic relationship rekindled this spring.

J.Lo was also able to do a flashy photo shoot while rolling around town in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana dress.