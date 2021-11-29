Ben Affleck starred with mom Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck, known for his passion for gambling, who was even banned from playing cards in one of the Las Vegas casinos in 2014, became the director of a commercial for the online bookmaker. Together with him, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neill and famous comedian Melvin Gregg starred in a video full of self-irony. And one of the episodic roles was played by 75-year-old Guadeloupe Rodriguez, mother of Jennifer Lopez, the director and actor Affleck’s lover. They say that Lupe got her role not “out of acquaintance”, but because she herself is fond of gambling. Once in Atlantic City, Rodriguez won $ 2.4 million in a casino.

Guadeloupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer’s life. They love to gamble together, as they have done in the past. This week, Ben had the opportunity to work in Vegas, and she could not help joining, – portal E! News. Guadeloupe appears in the video literally in the first minute. She makes a big bet on the slot machines, hoping to win, and Ben Affleck walks by.

Come on, Lupe! You can do it, girl, just like on the slot machines in St. Louis! – exclaims Rodriguez, playing on two machines at once.

Guadeloupe Rodriguez in a commercial

According to Western media, the video was filmed back in June, just when the paparazzi “caught” Ben and Jenn for a hot kiss during a family dinner on the occasion of the birthday of Jay Lo’s sister Linda.

Recall that the holiday took place at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, and was attended by the closest people from Jay Lo’s entourage: her mother Guadeloupe and children from musician Mark Anthony – 13-year-old Emma and Max. Page Six published a video showing how the singer’s children easily and simply communicated with their mother’s old new friend. The family definitely approved of Jennifer’s new relationship, and, according to anonymous sources close to the couple, they are especially happy with the reunion of Lopez and Affleck, the singer’s mother, Guadeloupe.

Jennifer’s mom and Ben used to be very close. They both love gambling and had fun together in Las Vegas. She is very glad that they are together again. Guadeloupe loved Ben. She was sad when they separated many years ago. And Jennifer is very close to her mom. It is very important for her that the person she was with gets along with her mom, – told the source to People.

J. Lo with mom and daughter

In general, since the first rumors about the reunion of J.Lo and Ben Affleck appeared 17 years after the end of the novel, the famous couple have been constantly giving journalists reasons for discussion. They do not comment on their romance, but they have stopped hiding for a month now. On her 52nd birthday, J.Lo made a non-verbal yet understandable statement by posting a snapshot of their hot kiss. This was their first joint photo with Ben on Instagram. Returning from a Mediterranean cruise on a $ 130 million yacht, Ben and Jen took a ride through the fashionable Los Angeles area in mid-August, inspecting the mansions for sale.

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck on her birthday