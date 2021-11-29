Ben Affleck’s brother is dating an actress half his age

Oscar winner, star of the movie “Manchester by the Sea” Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck’s younger brother, spoke about the affair with the young actress Kaley Cowan. The 46-year-old actor dedicated his post to the topic of donation on a social network, and at the same time talked about his new girlfriend. Casey told subscribers that, along with members of an amateur basketball team called “Love”, he is a blood donor. And this time he came to the blood donation point of the local branch of the Red Cross not alone, but with the actress Kayleigh Cowan, whom he called his love.

Kayleigh appeared. She is not a member of the “Love” team, but she is my love and always appears at the most important moment, – wrote Casey in the caption to the photo.

Casey Affleck and Kaylee Cowen

Kaley Cowan is 23 years old, she was born in Los Angeles and has Russian-Jewish roots on her paternal side. After graduating from high school in Arizona, she attended acting classes there, and at the age of 18 she moved to Hollywood. The first film with her participation was released in 2019, and one of the last was a collaboration with Nicolas Cage in the 2020 film Willie’s Wonderland. The press knows nothing about the girl’s personal life.

Casey Affleck has been divorced since 2017. He separated from his wife Summer Phoenix, sister of Joaquin Phoenix after 10 years of marriage. The breakup was calm, but it was during the divorce proceedings that information appeared that two women accused Affleck Jr. of sexual harassment. Cinematographer Magdalena Gorka and producer Amanda White worked with Affleck on the film I’m Still Here, and then sued the actor for harassment. However, the proceedings at the legal level did so, the women received monetary compensation.

Casey Cowan in the movie “Willie’s Wonderland”