Big news on November 28th. Died Alexander Gradsky, disputes about the “omicron”, anomalous heat goes to Central Russia

People’s Artist and mentor of the “Voice” show Alexander Gradsky died in a Moscow hospital. His last journey will be held on December 1. The omicron coronavirus strain has sparked controversy. Senator Krugly said that tourists from Egypt brought him to Russia. Cyclone Benedict is advancing on the central part of Russia. ” The week will be rainy and abnormally warm. These and other events on Sunday, November 28 – in the digest “360”.

Alexander Gradsky died

Singer, composer and People’s Artist of Russia Alexander Gradsky died at the age of 72. He died in a Moscow hospital, where he was admitted this week with suspected stroke.

On stage, Gradsky shone for many decades. But in recent years, he often appeared in the role of a mentor on the show “The Voice”. Channel One reported that some of the programs with Gradsky’s participation had not been aired yet. In what format they will be held, we have not yet decided.

Farewell to Alexander Gradsky will take place on December 1 at the Gradsky Hall Theater on Koroviy Val Street in Moscow. The decision on the place of the people’s artist’s funeral has not yet been made.

Is the omicron strain in Russia?

The situation around the new strain of the coronavirus “omicron” continues to heat up. Federation Council member Vladimir Krugly said that the pathogen already exists in Russia, because it was brought by tourists from Egypt. He urged to urgently close air links with resorts until the strain is studied.

The representative of Rospotrebnadzor Kamil Khafizov noted that not a single infection with a mutated coronavirus has yet been registered in the country. He noted that samples of pathogens are taken from all Russians returning from abroad who fell ill for study.

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia said that the issue of closing Egypt for Russians on the eve of the New Year holidays is not being considered.

Abnormal heat of the coming week

Autumn 2021 will bring abnormal warmth to the residents of Central Russia. As the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, said, the cyclone Benedict will bring warm, but rainy weather. The rains, turning into showers, will begin on Monday.

Dostoevsky was returned to St. Petersburg

A fresco with a portrait of the writer Fyodor Dostoevsky is again available to residents of St. Petersburg. Previously, the portrait of the classic was painted over by utilities. Disgruntled activists washed the wall.

Falling from the escalator

A teenage girl who fell from an escalator in a Moscow shopping center was seriously injured. As it turned out, the girl did not go down the stairs, but sat on the railing. Unbalanced, she fell down. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition. The prosecutor’s office has started checking.

On the verge of disconnection

Operators will disconnect unregistered corporate SIM cards from December 1. Amendments to the Law “On Communications” come into force. Those who bought SIM cards hand-held without showing a passport will be under attack. There is still time to register. The instructions can be found in the material “360”.